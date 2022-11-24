The video proving that Ben Affleck is unhappy next to Jennifer Lopez has been analyzed by netizens

Jennifer Lopezthe actress, singer-songwriter, and dancer, was the news of the year after marrying her ex-boyfriend, the actor Ben Affleck. She is also an American producer, designer, and businesswoman who is recognized all over the world, so all the news about her love affair gives a lot to talk about at social networks.

Jennifer Lopezwho has sold more than 50 million records worldwide, has resumed his relationship with Ben Affleck After his separation from former baseball player Alex Rodriguez at the end of 2020. And so, in July 2022, the artists got married in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas and everything was reflected in their lives. social networks.

However, it seems that not everything is rosy in a relationship Jennifer Lopez s Ben Affleck Since his fans have claimed that they saw the actor very depressed. It’s all because the singer recently shared a video of her social networksmore precisely on TikTok, where he reacted Affleck He aroused suspicion in his followers.

In the clip shared by Jennifer Lopez On TikTok you can already see the actress Ben Affleck I hugged him. However, what caught netizens’ attention was the actor’s reaction as he didn’t seem to care much about the video. Although some followers Jennifer They noted that the actor was simply bored, while others declared that he looked somewhat depressed.

this video Jennifer Lopez s Ben Affleck The following comments were created in social networks: “This relationship is a complete joke”, “He looks so boring!” “,” Ben blinks if you need help “,” Why does Ben always look so unhappy? However, there are those who defended the couple and left comments like, “Why do people shame people for finding/realizing who their person is?”.