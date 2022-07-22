The US intercepted a boat with about 100 migrants in southeast Florida

US Coast Guard troops on Thursday intercepted a boat full of dozens of migrants as it sailed near Homestead Beach, south of Miami (Florida), according to local media.

According to the Coast Guard, Immigrants were detained in sailing boats It was part of Biscayne National Park and was near Cayo Boca Chita, an island located in front of Homestead Air Base in South Florida.

Officials did not specify the total number of migrants caughtBut local media encodes the group at least a hundred, which apparently includes minors.

for now Nationality is not transcended The U.S. Coast Guard said on its Twitter account that the undocumented immigrants, who were not detained, were safe and well on the sailboat.

As aerial footage from local TV shows showed, the boat was surrounded by coastguards who could be seen throwing life jackets to the migrants for their safety.

Police and firefighters from Miami-Dade County also participated in the operation, as well as agents from Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) maritime and air operations.