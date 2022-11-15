The US fined Aeromexico, Avianca and other airlines millions of dollars for canceled flights.

Aeromexico fined for canceled flights (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo)

Officers From America A fine was imposed Six airlines for not complying with the country’s laws regarding flight cancellations.

The presidential plane will be part of the new ‘Mexicana’ airline, which will be under Cedena’s responsibility The president reiterated his desire to offer the presidential plane to the new airline, which could not be sold due to its luxury configuration.

One of them is the company Aeromexico with penalty 900 thousand Dollars Because Canceled flights. The fine was imposed by the transport department.

Along with the Mexican company, they were also sanctioned Frontier Airlines2.2 million dollars in fines; Air India1.4 million; TAP Portugalwith a fine of $900,000; AI In the same way 900 thousand dollars and Avianca With 750 thousand dollars.

The restrictions were announced by the US Department of Transportation on Monday, November 14 (Photo: Department of Transportation)

Company Frontier AirlinesBased in Denver, the recipient High fines When fined Much less for Avianca. On the Department of Transport’s website, both fines and required refunds are indicated, as shown in the following figures

From the advancement of Mayan train work to the use of the “Mexicana de Aviación” brand, the morning’s recap This Friday, November 11, the most relevant morning conference of the President of Mexico is from Mérida, Yucatan.

Frontier Airlines with 222 million dollarsAIR India 121.5 million, TAP Portugal 126.5 million, Aeromexico with 13.6 millionEl Al 61.9 million and Avianca with 76.8 million.

For his part, the United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete BoutiqueCommitted to reaffirming actions to support consumers by Strict rules Refunds to passengers.

“He’s a liar!” A woman complained to AMLO on a flight to Mérida See also Data on pregnancy and infection will be collected in the next census Many travelers applauded the president’s condemnation of the controversial electoral reform.

“If the flight is cancelled, passengers who want a refund should get paid immediately (…) When that doesn’t happen, we will act. Hold airlines accountable on behalf of American passengers and get passengers’ money back. Canceling a flight is very frustrating and you shouldn’t have to haggle or wait months to get your refund.”

Along with Aeromexico, other companies were also allowed (Photo: REUTERS/Luis Cortes/File Photo)

US law requires companies to reimburse their customers if a flight is changed or canceled by a travel company. Pete Boutique He pointed out that the companies had violated rules protecting users

“In addition to refunding more than $600 million in refunds made by airlines, the Department announced today that it is evaluating More than $7.25 million in civil penalties against six airlines for late refunds”, read a statement shared by the United States Department of Transportation.

Through the company’s official release, “TheMost fines imposed are collected in the form of payments to the Treasury DepartmentAnd the rest will be credited to the passenger based on the amount paid.

The announced penalties are among the measures taken to protect consumers Official website Other measures may be suggested.

Remember that it was last August. Aeromexico denied the reports Ricardo Sheffield, head of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), said that this is the reason for the highest number of flight delays. Mexico City International Airport (A.I.C.M)

The airline has confirmed that it has operated around 29,000 flights on time from July to August. Departures 81.3% and arrivals 78.8%This indicates that it is the most punctual company in the Benito Juárez terminal, this information was shared by the report.

(Photo: Aeromexico)

He added during the shared document Work to ensure your travels are carried out to the highest standard and reiterated cooperation with authorities to improve their service.

“Aeroméxico continues to work to guarantee that its operations are carried out as little as possible High occupational health and safety standardsand will continue to maintain a Close coordination with government authorities To further elevate the service levels demanded by our customers,” he concluded his statement.

Continue reading: