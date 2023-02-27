The US agency said that Covid-19 “most likely” originated from a leak in a Chinese laboratory

NEW YORK – The US Department of Energy, along with other federal agencies such as the FBI, have said that Covid-19 “most likely” originated from a leak in a Chinese laboratory, The Wall reported. Street Journal.

The newspaper notes that “a classified intelligence report recently provided to the White House and key members of the (US) Congress” states that four US departments continue to believe that the coronavirus outbreak could be the result of natural spread. Others are undecided.

The New York newspaper notes that the Energy Department’s decision is the result of studying new intelligence data, and considers the decision significant because the agency oversees a network of 17 US national laboratories, some of which conduct advanced biological research.

However, the Journal notes that the Department of Energy makes this claim with “low confidence,” while the FBI, when it reached the same conclusion in 2021, rated its confidence level as “moderate.”

Depending on the quality of the information and its source, US intelligence services generally assign three levels of confidence to their conclusions: high, moderate, and low.

White House national security adviser Jack Sullivan declined to confirm or deny the veracity of the information published by The Wall Street Journal.

In an interview with CNN this Sunday, Sullivan himself pointed out that US intelligence has yet to reach a definitive answer on the origins of Covid-19. There is not enough information to draw a conclusion.

US President Joe Biden, at the start of his term in May 2021, asked the intelligence community to look into the origins of the pandemic.