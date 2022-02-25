The University of Security Sciences will be installed in RN – La Prensa de Monclova

Pedras Negras, Coahuila- Sonia Villarreal Pérez, Secretary of Public Security of Coahuila, met with the mayors of the Northern District to inform them of the project to operate the University of Security Sciences in one of the municipalities of this district, with the aim of increasing the profile of the police force currently classified as yellow in the entity.

Coahuila is number 27 in the state and they measure it not only by counting the number of the state police, but also by the municipal police, each mayor has already been told how many items they need and how many they should have accordingly. The United Nations has 1.8 police officers per thousand inhabitants, he explained.

He added that there are municipalities such as Piedras Negras that need many police officers.

He stressed that the University of Security Sciences will allow important municipalities to train and initialize aspiring police officers, who will no longer have to send them to the state capital.

The regional academies will be held and there will be one here in the northern region, the municipalities will have to place the installation and we are the trainers and we come to provide free courses to comply with the requirements of the union that policemen and active applicants are trained with the national police and civil justice model.

Piedras Negras wants to host

The mayor, Norma Treviño Galindo, has offered to the mayors of the Northern District and the Secretary of Public Security of Coahuila that Pedras Negras be home to the University of Security Sciences.

He noted that we are striving to establish this school in Piedras Negras for ambitious police officers who pass the tests of control and confidence.

He said a space was seen that could be rehabilitated to serve as headquarters if the remaining mayors accept it.

Trivigno Galindo added that the presence of the University of Security Sciences would bring savings to municipalities that in the past had to send personnel to Saltillo for training, which would imply heavy expenses. (The Ranchero)

