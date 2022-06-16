The University of Medical Sciences in Cienfuegos is preparing for a new accreditation process

From June 27 to July 2, the University of Medical Sciences of Cienfuegos will undergo a new accreditation process, with the aim of certifying again the quality of teaching and obtaining the category of accredited institution, in connection with the 40th anniversary of the Faculty of Medicine created here.

Arelys Falcón Hernández, president of this graduate school, emphasized that the expert assessment would take into account about six variables, among them undergraduate and postgraduate training, investigative work, human resources, infrastructure, and social and economic impact. .

Currently, the center has adopted its three functions: medicine, nursing and dentistry, the latter of the franchise category. During the past two years, he has received awards from the Cuban Academy of Sciences and has also published several articles in scientific journals.

Falcon Hernandez has highlighted postgraduate teaching performance, with seven programs already having their accreditation, as well as graduating about 1,115 first-class professionals and about 50 second-tier professionals in just five years. However, he realized the need to strengthen his doctoral training, which is today his weakest point.

The University of Medical Sciences of Cienfuegos received its first accreditation in 2015, when it received the qualifying category, the lowest awarded by the National Accreditation Board, based on its comprehensive teaching results, combined with systematic and consistent work.