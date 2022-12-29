The United States will require a negative COVID-19 test for travelers from China to enter the country

A health worker holds a swab stick at Fiumicino airport, after Italy made testing compulsory for travelers from parts of France with a high number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy September 23, 2020. / Remo Caselli

United State It will require entering the country Negative COVID-19 tests a All air travelers from Chinaclaiming that Beijing is not sharing enough information about the increase in coronavirus cases there, a local federal health official said Wednesday.

From Jan 5th “All air passengers two years of age or older from China will be required to take a test no more than two days before they leave China, Hong Kong and Macau, and show a negative result to airlines upon departure,” the official said. The procedure includes those who stop at any US airport.

Those passengers who give positive more than 10 days before the tripthey will be able to apply documentation that they give an account of their own passage through disease and Recovery Instead of a negative result, the officials added.

This latest decision by the United States represents Return requirements on international travelersAny Joe Biden It was completely wiped out last June. Subsequently, the CDC continued its recommendations for pre-travel PCR tests for those boarding flights into the country.

Persons entering the United States from China must present a negative PCR test (REUTERS)

“The recent rapid increase in the transmission of COVID-19 in China increases The potential for new variables to emergeThe official added a justification for the measure and pointed out against the Chinese regime due to the limited data it provided on new cases and strains circulating in the country.

According to this Data not available It is even more difficult for US public health officials to identify new variants that are spreading “to the North American country,” he said.

The United States justified the decision after a lack of data provided by China on possible new cases and variants circulating (REUTERS)

Moreover, in advance Lunar New Year – which begins on January 22 – expects the state High travel season In China, which is adding to the resumption of the issuance of tourist passports for the first time since the outbreak of the epidemic, expects the arrival of large numbers of travelers from Beijing.

Italia performance order Swabs for COVID-19 antigen tests Virus sequences for all Traveler from ChinaOn Wednesday, the Minister of Health reported that cases are increasing.

Italy, which was the first country in Europe to be affected by the virus in February 2020 after it emerged in China, is now The first to impose mandatory tests on people from the Asian countryFacing a new wave of infections.

Milan’s main airport, Malpensa, already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai on December 26, and the results showed that nearly One out of every two passengers was injured.

Japan announced that it will require a negative COVID-19 test result from December 31 upon arrival of travelers from mainland China (Reuters/Issei Kato)

“This measure is necessary to ensure monitoring and detection of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population,” said Minister Orazio Schillaci, announcing a mandatory test for all passengers.

The minister did not say what measures would be imposed on travelers who tested positive for the virus, but local health chiefs in the Lombardy region around Milan and the Lazio region around Rome said they would have to remain in quarantine in buildings authorized by the local health authorities.

Hospitals and funeral homes in China were under severe pressure on Wednesday as the COVID-19 outbreak strained their resources, while the scale of the outbreak and doubts about official data prompted some countries to consider new travel rules for Chinese visitors.

Japan She announced that she will be claiming from December 31st Negative COVID-19 test on arrival for travelers from mainland ChinaWhile Taiwan Those from China will test starting January 1.

Taiwan also announced new measures through which it will test travelers from China from January 1 (Reuters)

On Wednesday, Guido, Lombardy’s chief of health, said that on the first flight to Malpensa where tests were carried out on passengers from China, out of a total of 62 passengers, 35 tested positive for COVID-19. 62 of 120 have tested positive.

He added that virus sequencing procedures have been activated to analyze variants and results are expected on Thursday.

(With information from Reuters)

