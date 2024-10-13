The United States will not have Pulisic and other key players against Mexico

The United States is missing five important players for the friendly match against Mexico, including Christian Pulisic.

USA There will be five important losses in Tuesday’s friendly match against Mexico, a match that many classify as a “CONCACAF classic.” Christian Pulisicfrom the Italian club Milan, and is considered the best player in the Stars and Stripes team, and one of the most prominent players who were absent, according to what the newspaper reported. USMNT In a statement on its official website.

Christian Pulisic will not play against Mexico to manage the physical load. Omar Vega/Getty Images

However, in addition to Pulisic, he joined Weston McKinney (Midfielder juventus)– Marlon Fossey (right back, Liège), Ricardo Pepe (PSV Eindhoven striker) W Zach Steven (Goalkeeper Colorado Rapids). The reason for Pulisic’s withdrawal is that he “played a significant amount of minutes in the last month with the US national team and the national team.” AC Milan He has returned to his club to manage the workload.

However, Pepe, Vusi, Makeni and Stephen They have minor injuries and that is why they will return to their clubs To continue development and treatment.

Mauricio Pochettino explained in the statement: “As we said, we will always make decisions that are in the best interests of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs.”

The American team will not include any other players in the final lineup, but will instead travel to… Jalisco, Guadalajara, with the remaining 20 players.

The United States just beat Panama 2-0 in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut, while Mexico tied 2-2 against the youth team. valencia, In Puebla.

Those who were called

Goalkeepers (3):Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/Wall Street), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/England)

Defenders (7):Christopher Lund (Palermo, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, France), Tim Ream (Charlotte, England), Anthony Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scully (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO)

Midfielders (6):Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England), Gianluca Bosio (Venezia), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough, England), Younes Musa (AC Milan, Italy), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Malik Tieleman (Eindhoven, Netherlands). )

Strikers (4):Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey, Mexico), Haji Wright (Coventry City, England), Alex Zendejas (Club America, Mexico).