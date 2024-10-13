October 14, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The United States will not have Pulisic and other key players against Mexico

The United States will not have Pulisic and other key players against Mexico

Cassandra Curtis October 14, 2024 2 min read

The United States is missing five important players for the friendly match against Mexico, including Christian Pulisic.

USA There will be five important losses in Tuesday’s friendly match against Mexico, a match that many classify as a “CONCACAF classic.” Christian Pulisicfrom the Italian club Milan, and is considered the best player in the Stars and Stripes team, and one of the most prominent players who were absent, according to what the newspaper reported. USMNT In a statement on its official website.

However, in addition to Pulisic, he joined Weston McKinney (Midfielder juventus)– Marlon Fossey (right back, Liège), Ricardo Pepe (PSV Eindhoven striker) W Zach Steven (Goalkeeper Colorado Rapids). The reason for Pulisic’s withdrawal is that he “played a significant amount of minutes in the last month with the US national team and the national team.” AC Milan He has returned to his club to manage the workload.

However, Pepe, Vusi, Makeni and Stephen They have minor injuries and that is why they will return to their clubs To continue development and treatment.

Mauricio Pochettino explained in the statement: “As we said, we will always make decisions that are in the best interests of our players and respect the relationship we have with their clubs.”

The American team will not include any other players in the final lineup, but will instead travel to… Jalisco, Guadalajara, with the remaining 20 players.

The United States just beat Panama 2-0 in Mauricio Pochettino’s debut, while Mexico tied 2-2 against the youth team. valencia, In Puebla.

See also  A timely hit by Yasmany Tomás opened the roster for Los Mochis

Those who were called

Goalkeepers (3):Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City/Wall Street), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Matt Turner (Crystal Palace/England)

Defenders (7):Christopher Lund (Palermo, Italy), Mark McKenzie (Toulouse, France), Tim Ream (Charlotte, England), Anthony Robinson (Fulham, England), Miles Robinson (Cincinnati), Joe Scully (Borussia Mönchengladbach, Germany), Auston Trusty (Celtic/SCO)

Midfielders (6):Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United, England), Gianluca Bosio (Venezia), Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough, England), Younes Musa (AC Milan, Italy), Tanner Tessmann (Olympique Lyonnais, France), Malik Tieleman (Eindhoven, Netherlands). )

Strikers (4):Josh Sargent (Norwich City, England), Brandon Vazquez (Monterrey, Mexico), Haji Wright (Coventry City, England), Alex Zendejas (Club America, Mexico).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Fernando Gago has left Guadalajara after a controversial departure from Chivas | First half
2 min read

Fernando Gago has left Guadalajara after a controversial departure from Chivas | First half

October 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications
3 min read

Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications

October 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Artur Beterbiev defeats Bivol and becomes the undisputed champion
2 min read

Artur Beterbiev defeats Bivol and becomes the undisputed champion

October 13, 2024 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

The three signs that will achieve all their goals thanks to the illumination of the moon over Aquarius
2 min read

The three signs that will achieve all their goals thanks to the illumination of the moon over Aquarius

October 14, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Rules for general competitions for the provision of academic positions for postgraduate programmes
2 min read

Rules for general competitions for the provision of academic positions for postgraduate programmes

October 14, 2024 Zera Pearson
The United States will not have Pulisic and other key players against Mexico
2 min read

The United States will not have Pulisic and other key players against Mexico

October 14, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Giovanni Medina reacts to the aesthetic changes made by Ninel Conde
2 min read

Giovanni Medina reacts to the aesthetic changes made by Ninel Conde

October 14, 2024 Phyllis Ward