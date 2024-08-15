The United States recognized the victory of Edmundo González Urrutia: “He won the majority of votes, Nicolás Maduro must recognize it”

US urges Maduro to recognize Gonzalez Urrutia’s victory: “It’s his responsibility to tell the truth about the results” (REUTERS)

America This Wednesday confirmed the victory Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia He demanded the formation of a government in Venezuela’s July 28 presidential election Nicolás Maduro that Admit your failure And give a rise Regular change Towards a democratic order in the country.

Candidate of Democratic United Platform “He’s got the majority of the vote, that’s clear, that’s clear”White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre began during a press conference, then continued. “We’ve said it over and over, we’ll keep saying it, and Maduro has to recognize it”.

From the first moment, America rejected Chavista electoral fraud and supported González Urrutia’s overwhelming victory, which was exposed in the work of compiling the minutes by María Corina Machado and her team, which received almost 70% of the votes. With an irrevocable advantage in favor of the former diplomat. This is reinforced with a proof Lacks a framework of transparency and democratic guarantees That Sunday, the Important reports from an international audience And, importantly, The Failure to provide official documents National Electoral Council to support Maduro’s victory.

In this context, with protests being violently suppressed by the regime’s security forces, the international community has begun to explore options for coping. Maduro’s peaceful exit of power. Therefore, Jean-Pierre explained, the White House will continue to evaluate “To encourage and pressure Maduro to recognize the election results”He declined to elaborate on what those alternatives are.

In recent days, Washington has offered Maduro Amnesty So in the midst of their conversation he agreed to hand over power Mexico, Brazil And Colombia BETWEEN THE VENEZUELA PARTIES. However, this was announced by the State Department spokesperson today, Monday “That’s not true” Although Yes, “various options are being considered to pressure Maduro to return Venezuela to the path of democracy and start talks for a peaceful transition”.

Despite these efforts, Jean-Pierre recalls that Chavismo’s duties were, in fact, to replace respect for and command of the voice of the people.

“Maduro, the Venezuelan people, and the election officials have a responsibility to tell the truth about the election results. It is clear that Edmundo has the majority of votes, and Maduro must recognize it.He added.

This Tuesday, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke with Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena about the regime’s obligation to release “comprehensive and unaltered vote counts” from the elections and the “current need to end human rights.” Abuses including arbitrary arrests and indiscriminate detention in the country.

Meanwhile, on Monday the US official contacted Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, with whom he addressed the role of the Organization of American States (OAS) in the crisis. Both believed that the organization could be “a vehicle” to restore democracy in the country.

