The United States is vigilant about its banks to avoid new bankruptcies

President Joe Biden’s administration is taking careful measures these days to avoid a banking crisis in both the community and regional entities. Its objective is nothing but to protect deposits and achieve acceptable stability in this key area.

The government emphasized that it has all possible tools to act quickly and thus avoid further evils in the banking sector. Indeed, the President himself admitted that the measures to be adopted would be very active if the situation required it. A White House spokesman said: “Americans must have confidence that their deposits will be there when they need them.”

These regulations were already put into place during the Barack Obama administration. However, his successor, Donald Trump, took responsibility for suspending it during his tenure. Biden claims that regulators under Trump have greatly weakened key requirements in this regard.

Banks are forced to show liquidity

One of the rules to be adopted will be re-rules to ensure that banks with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion show liquidity. In this way, customers will be able to reach their budget.

At the end of 2022, a Silicon Valley bank was below the liquidity threshold. This would have been the case if the Trump administration had not exempted the bank from those rules. And the current government announced that the liquidity pressures that this bank was suffering from contributed to its bankruptcy, and it immediately turned to other banks.

After the fall of silicon, the government had to make a very quick decision. For example, about 300 billion dollars have already been printed.

President Biden’s task force evaluates comprehensive capital stress tests. Thus, it analyzes the risks that banks can face. The White House confirmed that “concerns about the bank’s capital levels contributed to the loss of confidence and the withdrawal of deposits.”