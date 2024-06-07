The United States has proposed strengthening Internet security in the face of the actions of Chinese broadband operators

The United States proposes to strengthen Internet security (Reuters/Thomas White)

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted on Thursday to advance a proposal to Enhancing the security of information transmitted through Internet After government agencies said a Chinese company diverted traffic.

Since 2022, the US Telecommunications Regulatory Authority has been studying vulnerabilities that it claims threaten the security and integrity of the network. Border Gateway Protocol (BGP)It is an essential component of the global information routing system on the Internet.

The proposal would require broadband providers to create BGP security plans and report progress on mitigating risks.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said on Thursday that US agencies had recently revealed That China Telecom used BGP vulnerabilities “to divert Internet traffic from the United States on at least six occasions.”

He added: “These ‘BGP hijacks’ can expose personal information, enabling nationwide theft, extortion and espionage.”

Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel (AP/FILE)

This is the latest move by Washington to restrict Chinese telecom companies, including… Submarine cables Which manages US Internet traffic and operations.

China Telecom did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the news agency. Reuters.

The Internet consists of tens of thousands of interconnected networks and BGP is used to exchange information to route traffic. But the FCC noted that BGP’s design “did not include security features to ensure trust in the information used to route Internet traffic.”

In April, the Federal Communications Commission said it had ordered the formation of US security units China Telecom, China Unicom, China Mobile Indeed, the Chinese telecommunications company Pacific Networks And its subsidiary company Comment Which resulted in disruptions to fixed or mobile broadband Internet operations in the United States.

China Telecom said earlier Reuters Which does not provide broadband Internet access services as defined in the FCC Order. Rosenworcel stated that the FCC had evidence that Chinese telecom companies were providing broadband services in the United States.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) had cited national security reasons to cancel or deprive Chinese companies of the right to provide telecommunications services in the United States. The Commission has previously banned approval of new telecommunications equipment from China Huawei Technologies and ZTE and other companies, claiming that they pose an “unacceptable risk” to American national security.

(Information from Reuters)