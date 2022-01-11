January 11, 2022

The United States has printed the African American poet Maya Angelo on quarter dollar coins

January 11, 2022

The image of the African-American poet and activist Maya Angelo appears in the new generation “Quarters”, the famous American 25-cent coins, the first copies of which have already been printed by the United States Mint and will soon be in circulation.

The coins will be produced in large quantities for daily use and printed in Philadelphia and Denver, according to a statement issued on Monday.

The new edition is the result of a bill by Democrat legislator Barbara Lee, who was elected in California in late 2020.

In its 90-year history, the 25-cent coin has been the first president of the United States, George Washington, and the eagle on the other.

In 1999, the “Quarters” series was launched in memory of all 50 states. The project was expanded to include national parks and territories in the country.

Maya Angelo’s first issue of the series “Famous American Women”, which honors various famous women, such as astronaut and physicist Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller, Cherokee’s first Native American woman leader; Nina Otero-Warren, Hispanic politician and activist; And actress Anna Mae Wong was hailed as the first star of Asian descent.

Maya Angelo, best known for her memoirs and poems, died in 2014 at the age of 86 and is considered one of the greatest writers on the plight of black communities in the United States.

Margaret Johnson, a friend of Malcolm X, a black activist and religious leader, and an activist and activist in the Martin Luther King Movement movement, wrote extensively on life in South America. Where did she first come from.

