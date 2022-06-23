The United States defeats Cuba, remains at the top of Group E and already knows its opponent in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

2022-06-22
United State He achieved on Wednesday in his match against Cuba By the 3rd date of the group stage FIFA U-20 World Cup.
The Americans crushed the Cuban team 3-0, and the biggest surprise was in the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in Indonesia and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.
Watch: Honduras defeats Costa Rica in Yankel and will play Curaçao in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Quinn Sullivan was a great character United State By scoring the three goals of the victory United State In the 2nd, 8th and 43rd minute.
United State He reached seven points with this win and advanced to the round of 16 FIFA U-20 World Cup Being a leader in Group E. Cuba And it remained in second place with six points, and Canada in third place with four points.
The North American team will now face each other in the round of 16 Nicaragua Saturday at 6:30 pm at the National Stadium.
The four semi-finalists from Before the World Cup The two teams will qualify for the U-20 World Cup in Indonesia next year, while the two finalists will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
It is important to mention that Honduras He already knows a potential contender in case he can make it to the quarter-finals. If Bicolor beat Curaçao in the round of 16, they will face in the quarter-finals, the stage in which the winners reach the World Cup in Indonesia 2023, whichever comes out of the confrontation between the second group in Group E, which is CubaThe third is from the as-yet-to-determined Group VII in which El Salvador, Guatemala, Panama and Aruba fall.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
El Salvador – Panama: calculator to pass blue for first place
Either you accept this offer or you say goodbye.
Honduras defeats Costa Rica in Yankel and will play Curaçao in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.