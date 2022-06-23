The United States defeats Cuba, remains at the top of Group E and already knows its opponent in the Round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

2022-06-22

United State He achieved on Wednesday in his match against Cuba By the 3rd date of the group stage FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The Americans crushed the Cuban team 3-0, and the biggest surprise was in the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup in Indonesia and the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.

Quinn Sullivan was a great character United State By scoring the three goals of the victory United State In the 2nd, 8th and 43rd minute.

United State He reached seven points with this win and advanced to the round of 16 FIFA U-20 World Cup Being a leader in Group E. Cuba And it remained in second place with six points, and Canada in third place with four points.