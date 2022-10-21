The unexpected reason that brought William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez together again

William LeviAn American actor and model of Cuban origin, he is currently one of the most popular characters on the show due to his success in the telenovela “Café con Aroma de Mujer”. In addition, the actor who began his career in Miami in the production of Venevisión Internacional, is also very popular in social networks Where he has millions of followers and many photographs with his family and ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutierrez.

William Levi, who made his debut in “Forget you never”, worked as a model and worked for “Next Models”. After that, he participated in the TV reality “Isla de la tentación” and “Protagonistas de novela” where he met the mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutierrez.

William Levi s Elizabeth Gutierrez They have a son named Christopher Alexander and a daughter born in March 2010 named Kylie. The couple was one of the favorites in the entertainment world and social networks Because of his instant connection. Unfortunately, due to various problems, both of them decided to separate earlier this year.

What would break the relationship levy with Gutierrez It will be routine and monotonous. However, there was unofficial talk of possible infidelity on the part of the actor with Spanish actress Alicia Sanz. However, the ex-couple was recently seen together at a private party in Miami last weekend.

William Levi s Elizabeth Gutierrez They were going to attend the event with their children, so the picture of the united family spread in social networks. This is because these will be the first photos of the ex-couple together since their separation, which shows that they have parted on good terms.