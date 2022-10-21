October 21, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The unexpected reason that brought William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez together again

The unexpected reason that brought William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez together again

Lane Skeldon October 21, 2022 2 min read

William LeviAn American actor and model of Cuban origin, he is currently one of the most popular characters on the show due to his success in the telenovela “Café con Aroma de Mujer”. In addition, the actor who began his career in Miami in the production of Venevisión Internacional, is also very popular in social networks Where he has millions of followers and many photographs with his family and ex-partner, Elizabeth Gutierrez.

William Levi, who made his debut in “Forget you never”, worked as a model and worked for “Next Models”. After that, he participated in the TV reality “Isla de la tentación” and “Protagonistas de novela” where he met the mother of his children, Elizabeth Gutierrez.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Take a deep breath before meeting the great-grandson of Marco Antonio Solis, he is just like his grandfather

October 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Meet Olga Briskin, the woman who rejected Luis Miguel 30 times

October 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

From the stairs, Shannon de Lima cripple the net in a red short robe

October 20, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

Why you shouldn’t fly on Friday after 3pm

October 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The unexpected reason that brought William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez together again

October 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
4 min read

Why going to the hairdresser is good for your well-being and mental health

October 21, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

UPNFM makes Motagua’s night bitter and complicates them on their way to leading the Apertura Championship

October 21, 2022 Cassandra Curtis