The unacknowledged son of Puma Rodriguez sided with the fight between the singer and his daughters

If there is one thing that distinguishes the family of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez Is that harmony, it seems, will not be part of the family set, at least for several years. Namely, scandals between girls and with the alleged unacknowledged son of the singer always leave new materials and fabrics cut. It is always present in programs and portals of offers in Latin America.

This time the news concerns Juan Jose Rodriguez, better known as “Puma Jr.”who is also a musician and rose to fame for publicly declaring that he was the unacknowledged son of “Cougar” Rodriguez. But the author of “Diosito Santo” explained on more than one occasion that the young man is not his son, but his brother Osvaldo. It was the latter who accepted him as a son and gave him the family name. Beyond that, doubt will always float in the air.

The unrecognized son of Puma Rodriguez sided with the fight between the singer and his daughters. Source: Terra Archive.

In televised statements, “El Puma Jr.” Referred to the family conflicts that surround the life “Cougar” Rodriguez, including the fight the artist had for years with his two eldest daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth. And although he tried to be conciliatory, he made it very clear which side he was on in the confrontation.

“El Puma Junior” and his position in the fight between “Puma” Rodriguez and his daughters

A few weeks ago, it was “Cougar” Rodriguez He was invited to the successful Argentine TV show “La Noche de Mirza”, which was hosted by the famous presenter Mirtha Legrand. There he was asked about his supposed son, as well as about his daughters. Apparently upset and with no intention of talking much about his private life, Puma said that he only had daughters – referring to Liliana, Lilibeth and Senesis – and that “Puma Jr.” He is not his son.

In addition, the Venezuelan singer said that the relationship with Genesis is “perfect”, while the relationship with Liliana and Lilibeth does not have a good relationship. Days later, I gave an interview on “Happy Moms,” from the UCL reference, “El Puma Jr. “ He referred to the remarks “Cougar” Rodriguezas well as providing details about the Rodriguez’s family bond and relationship with their alleged sisters.

“We love each other a lot and always support each other. Liliana does a great job in animation and TV. Lillibeth with her songs. We take care of each other. I don’t think there is tension between them (for Puma, Liliana and Lilibeth), but there is a lack of communication. They can’t reach to agreement,” he admitted “El Puma Jr.” to the “Happy Moms” programme.

also, “Puma Jr.” He tried to dodge – and was even annoyed – by all the questions as to whether he would continue to insist that he was the unacknowledged son of “Puma” Rodriguez. In this sense, he tried to close the case by making it clear that Osvaldo Rodriguez (Puma’s brother) recognized him as his son and that is reason enough to be proud to keep the title in the music setting.