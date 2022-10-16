October 16, 2022

The unacknowledged son of Puma Rodriguez sided with the fight between the singer and his daughters

If there is one thing that distinguishes the family of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis “Albuma” Rodriguez Is that harmony, it seems, will not be part of the family set, at least for several years. Namely, scandals between girls and with the alleged unacknowledged son of the singer always leave new materials and fabrics cut. It is always present in programs and portals of offers in Latin America.

This time the news concerns Juan Jose Rodriguez, better known as “Puma Jr.”who is also a musician and rose to fame for publicly declaring that he was the unacknowledged son of “Cougar” Rodriguez. But the author of “Diosito Santo” explained on more than one occasion that the young man is not his son, but his brother Osvaldo. It was the latter who accepted him as a son and gave him the family name. Beyond that, doubt will always float in the air.

