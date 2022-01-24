January 25, 2022

The two names that have already been traded to replace Santiago Solari

Cassandra Curtis January 25, 2022

In the face of poor results, two names have already been circulated in the corridors of Club America as candidates to replace Santiago Solari.

to German Carrara

Names that could replace Santiago Solari have already begun to spread.
German Carrara

with 2 to 0 against atlas for the third day of The final cry of the Mexico 2022 Liga MX Championship, alarms went off in America Club. This is a set of Santiago Solari – In his absence due to the date of suspension he had to serve because of the expulsion he was subjected to in return. Puebla– He needed the three points to finish a streak that now has nine straight games without a win.

Of course, the case of seriousness occurs because as part of that chain defeats come first, In view of rayados de monterrey at the end of the CONCACAF Champions League and second against UNAM Cougars In the second round of the quarter-finals of big party From Inaugural Championship 2021Stumbled, in the end, thwarted aspirations, not only the coaching staff leading little indian, but also the board of directors, and of course the fans.

Such a scenario is the worst since then Santiago Solari Landed in facilities kuaba To take over the main male cast American Eagles, far and long ago, at the beginning of 2021. For this reason, little by little, the first candidates to replace him already appear, in the absence of an immediate change in the results in the coming days.

In this regard, Azteca TV raised who could be the coaches that the leadership of the Foundation will go in search of, when the time has come for a desire to sever the link with the Argentine strategist, before or after the participation of blue cream in the Mexican First Division Football Championship.

One of them will be Jaime Lozano, which reflects as a last precedent Bronze Medal In the 2020 Tokyo Olympics obtained with Select Mexico Sub 23, and the other Nicholas Larcamon, which can take charge of each nest In the middle of 2022 when he contracted with Puebla Club.

