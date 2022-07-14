July 14, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The turnstiles have been activated in the college

The turnstiles have been activated in the college

Zera Pearson July 14, 2022 2 min read

On Monday of this week, the FMed portals started operating, a decision approved by our Faculty Supreme Council.

The priority of the authorities is far from reality. Instead of making improvements to building materials, education and increasing the number of courses; They budget for revolving doors that serve only to restrict access to the university, in the midst of announcements of changes to the study plan, made by the new dean, Luis Proscoe, closely associated with extremism.

In the midst of a political, social and economic crisis, as many of our comrades are forced to leave the university and a large section of the youth finds it impossible to reach, new adjustment measures are announced in favor of the International Monetary Fund because of the new. Economy Minister Silvina Patakis, it is important to discuss the fate of the university’s (low) budget.

The CECiM Led by New Space (Together for Change at the University), instead of opposing this “insecurity” rhetoric, they voted for their inauguration on the Board of Directors and campaigned for their inauguration, even meeting with neighborhood police to discuss so that there would be a “greater police presence” around the college. It’s the same police that crack down on health workers and the unemployed who take to the streets to fight for their rights, the same police that kill neighborhood kids. All this was done without consulting the students. Not surprisingly, given that both the government and the right are carrying out a campaign to stigmatize poverty and those filling the streets to counter the amendment.

See also  Registration is still open for students for training

From En Clave Roja, PTS Youth and the Left Front at FMed, we are calling on the authorities to return with authorization from the turnstiles. The college should be freely available to all young and working people who wish to access it. It is we the students, along with teachers and non-educators, who must decide democratically where the budget is allocated, organize ourselves into committees and unite with the employees and the unemployed who are today in the streets fighting against the amendment, for they are those who live in their bodies a state of health The general public and they are our future patients. We have to organize ourselves so that there is a larger budget for health and education, the financing of which is being withdrawn today by the Alberto Fernandez government to pay off debts with the IMF.

That CECiM is not connected with the interests of Nuevo Espacio and puts itself at the forefront of student organization of all our demands by inviting gatherings, because it is the place of our organization, so that we can discuss among all as there is no one left outside the university.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Benasque Science Center will bring together 80 experts in quantum physics

July 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The inevitable collaboration between the natural sciences and the humanities

July 13, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mensa announces that the number of people infected with monkeypox has increased to 36

July 13, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Chinese scientists have proposed creating a new calendar and global measurement system based on the solar system

July 14, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Bill Gates issued a new warning about the global crisis: these will be the consequences

July 14, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The turnstiles have been activated in the college

July 14, 2022 Zera Pearson
5 min read

There is no consistency in this case.

July 14, 2022 Cassandra Curtis