The Trick to Scan and Sign Documents on iPhone in 30 Seconds

There is a very easy way to scan and sign documents on iPhone in 30 seconds. Image: Getty.

The beauty of simplicity. In most cases, the simpler is more attractive and, of course, more productive. A simple tweet about a job Iphone Unleash the madness and garner millions of views in record time.

refer to This publish On Twitter by Vala Ashfar, a columnist at ZDNet, who wanted to show the world how in less than half a minute you can scan, sign and send documents thanks to the iPhone.

What is curious about this case is that there is nothing new in this functionality, which is already present in previous versions of iOS, nor in the possibility of signing documents on the iPhone. Everything is already there, what happens is that this columnist showed us that he is defiant and simply overwhelming.

Scan, sign and send a document in 30 seconds

What does this sequence, which exceeds ten million views, show? In it we can see what looks like a contract on a table and our protagonist scans it with Notes, signs and emails it.

But let us explain in detail the process of analyzing the elements one by one:

Scan the document

In this section the publican collects ForceTouch function in notes (or the same, press and hold on the icon) to activate the built-in scanner in this versatile native app. To reproduce this, simply press and hold the Notes app icon and select “Scan,” then place the camera on the document. The program will automatically scan it (you may need to move your iPhone away from the document).

document signature

The second part arrives with the signing of the document. For this, it will be necessary to have the signature already saved (or we save it at that moment); Just click on the top button for options and then “Mark”, where “Signature” will appear; We drag it where we want and we can even adjust its size.

With the iPhone Notes tool, you can scan documents. Image: Tech Trends. Gado/Getty Images.

Send the signed document

With everything ready, we will just have to share the document via email or the application we want and the session will be closed.

Keep reading the story

Everything is simple, fast, intuitive and as usual, Android owners were quick to respond to this tweet saying that they have been enjoying this feature for a long time. And, as usual, this fact does not interest iPhone owners, who have found a humiliating way to sign and send documents.

What is the legal value? Of course, anyone with your scanned and PDF signature can sign it for you, but that’s another issue as convenience is arranged on this side of the scale for convenience.

