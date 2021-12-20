The Three Latin Songs That Conquered Former President Obama in 2021

The song “Pepas” by Farruko, “Patria y vida” by different Cuban singers, and “Volví” by Aventura and Bad Bunny, are the three Latin songs that conquered in 2021 in the expresidente de EE.UU. Barack Obama, who likes “a variety of music”.

The former president, as he usually does every year, posted this week before Christmas in Social Media Your Book ListsFavorite songs and movies of 2021.

“Art has always preserved and nourished the soul. During this pandemic year I felt a special necessity for music and the novel” Twitter message

None of the twenty-four books he recommended for 2021 have an author in Spanish, and there are no films in that language, but in this year’s playlist, 27 in total, there are three Latinas and they’re all urban.

“Bibas”, from rPuerto Rican Farroco Farms, “Fulfi”, the hit song of the Dominican-American bachata music group Aventura, Puerto Rican Bad Pani, “Patria y Vida”, Latin Grammy Award-winning song of the year anthem composed and played by Yotwill Romero, the duo The people of the areaFavorites include Desimir Bueno, El Funke and Michael Osorbo.

Other years included Rosalia and J Balvin songs, among other artists who sing in Spanish.

“Patria y vida,” which grossed nearly 10 million views and a second Latin Grammy for Song of the Year in Urban Genre, accompanied the protests that erupted in July in Cuba, the country that Obama was the first US president to visit.

Obama’s plan for rapprochement with Cuba and normalization of relations has been reviewed by the following parties The President, Donald Trump, Which invalidated many of the standards of his predecessor.

Obama only includes movies he’s actually seen, books he’s read and music he’s listened to, which is why he says he “definitely” has some “valuable stuff” left out this year as well.

He also asks people who follow him on Twitter to share their recommendations with him for inclusion in the “stack of books and movies” he’s preparing. Christmas holidays.