The sudden renewal that prepares Manchester United

And thehe is Manchester United He changed his mind about one of his co-stars and set up a renewal show… but he’s not Cristiano Ronaldo. During the last campaign Marcus Rashford He didn’t go through his best moments, accusing him of not being involved in the former coach’s plans Rajnik. The “Golden Boy” from Unitedwho a few years ago aspired to have a world star, came to contemplate his future at Old Trafford at the end of last season, since then Contract expires in 2023.

Now United is preparing for a renewal. He was considered the successor to Cristiano Ronaldo once he began to take center stage. Its similar characteristics: Tall, strong, skillful, combined with his free kicks, made him an exact copy that wasn’t in his brilliant football career.. That’s why, and given the interest of other clubs in him, Manchester United is already an offer to renew a relationship with Marcus Rashford, according to reports. daily Mail.

Marcus Rashford collects 15 games played at the momentWith a total of 1129 minutes, he scored seven goals and provided three assists. In the last three matches he managed to score in two of them, especially against West Ham, because thanks to his goal they were able to come out victorious. Since his inception, he has played in United 318 matches, Around 100 goals (average of 0.31) and provided 47 assists.