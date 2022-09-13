The strange way America can help Chivas qualify directly for Legila Pre-Classic Patriots

Chivas de Guadalajara host Tigres UANL in a rescheduled match from the calendar, while America could unexpectedly help the Rojiblancos in their aspirations to qualify directly for the Apertura Playoffs 2022. Flock Pasión shows how!

The Chivas de Guadalajara will host Tigres UANL on Tuesday night at Akron Stadium, a match rescheduled from day 9 And in this round of pending matches, America will do the same and, while unusual, could unexpectedly help the Rugiblancos in their aspirations to qualify directly for Liguilla in the inaugural 2022 Liga MX Championship. Flock Passion gives all the details and explains how this strange case could have happened, by chance, two days before the National Classic.

Holy Squadron achieved a valuable and painful victory with a brilliant goal from Alexis Vega to defeat Puebla at Gigante de Zapopan, within the framework of Day 14 that has already begun to define the position table for both Liguilla’s direct classifications and reclassifications. for this reason The calendar will be adjusted with three matches during the week: Tuesday and Wednesday, which were pending and could be key for the rojiblancos.

Chivas, who left in oblivion the crisis of results that plunged him into the first nine dates of the calendar, She re-emerged by stringing this seven-game streak together without knowing defeat and that included his fifth victory over Puebla 1-0 with a superb goal from Alexis Vega.. At the moment, America leads the standings and is also showing a nine-game winning streak. But, oddly enough, The fiercest rivalry in Mexican football can function in strange ways, and on this occasion, the Eagles can reach out to their eternal rival in their quest to secure a direct ticket to the Fiesta Grande.

Chivas is scheduled to welcome Tigres UANL on Tuesday at Akron Stadium with the task of extending its unbeaten streak to eight matches, with The idea of ​​managing his sixth victory in the championship, to establish himself in the distinguished positions of re-ranking through fifth place with 25 points. And you dream this way with the fourth step, which gives a ticket directly to Liguilla. but then, What help will America receive?

Good, The Eagles will see game day after day: on Wednesday, September 14th, when they welcome Santos Laguna at the Estadio Azteca.also in a rescheduled match, but for Day 5. The Warriors are currently fourth in the standings with 26 units, so Azulcrema’s victory would be the tenth in a row, leaving his eternal rival: Chivas, just one point behind Laguneros in the standings. A few days before the release of a remake of the classic Mexican national football legend. Direct tickets to Liguilla are still possible for Guadalajara.

What games does Chivas lack?

What are the remaining games for Chivas? a work day Date Competition stadium 9 September -13 Tigers UANL Akron fifteen September -17 America Aztec 17 october -1 blue cross Aztec

