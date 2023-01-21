The story of grief that Natalia Lafourcade refused to share with Paulina Rubio

Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner Natalia Lafourcade is a multi-instrumentalist on guitar, bass, piano, ukulele, flute and saxophone (Reuters/Mario Anzoni).

No one can deny the delicate, powerful and overwhelming voice of Natalia Lafourcade As his diverse and wide creative abilities. Since its inception in Indie pophis time in Latin pop music And her very beautiful and highly respected tribute to Latin American music has made her one of the most requested collaborators by Kevin Johansen, Lila Downes, Pepe Aguilar, Ximena Sarinana, and dozens of others.

But there was a collaboration that was refused, He asked not to give in to fellow countryman Paulina Rubio.

This must have happened sometime after that Brava!Golden Girl’s tenth studio album and her sixth international tour (2011–2012). By then, Lafourcade had released his fifth album, a tribute to Agustín Lara, Divine womanand is already recognized as one of the best songwriters on the music scene, as is her friend Daniela Azpiazúfrom Maria Daniela and the voice of the laser.

“Originally (the song) we were going to compose it for Paulina Rubio because at the time we came to try a bit of songwriting for other artists, we got invited to do this song, so I told Daniela ‘Come over to my house, we’ll have some wine and compose her song for Paulina,'” Natalia opens in a release. special from to the root Released in 2015.

Friends saw each other, and between drinks, they began to tell each other love sorrows even their own Eventually, “Never Enough” came up, and when they heard it was over, they made the decision that this work would not be for Paulina or anyone else.

“It will be our song, which you will either sing with Maria Daniela and Laser Sound, or me with my music project. Natalia LafourcadeWell, I was lucky to have it, it’s a song that I really like because of its honesty and ease of use,” says the Grammy Award and Latin Grammy winner.

The song became the second single from her fifth studio album and is about those feelings about a dysfunctional relationship, as the interpreter puts it, “Never feeling completely satisfied in a relationship where you constantly want more because what’s already there isn’t. It doesn’t give you stability or it doesn’t make you feel.” satisfied.”

It had to be a lot of feeling to have a video that reflects the same frustration with wear and tear, so he thought of Tenoch Huerta, whom he met through film. güeros, for which he collaborated on the soundtrack. Diana Lynn and Gustavo Sanchez Parra also participated in the clip.

Lin and Barra represent the ultimate happiness, love, tenderness, and sweetness experienced in a relationship, while the other, Lafourcade and Huerta’s relationship, represents aggression, anger, resentment, and jealousy.

The story of grief told by Natalia Lafourcade to the root It became Latin Music Record of the Year at the 2015 Latin Grammys.

