The statue of Juan Ponce de Leon collapsed in old San Juan

Metropolitan Police San Juan Some individuals are investigating the circumstances under which the statue was damaged Juan Ponce de Leon Plaza is located in San Jose.

According to the damage report, incidents were reported at 4:30 a.m. on Cristo Street in San Juan.

“No damage was reported at the time and the property was not valued.” Officials said.

San Juan Meyer, Michael Romero, Expressed regret for the incident and noted that the cameras around the place were being inspected to identify the culprits.

“This is a shame because it is an ancient statue and only the people of Puerto Rico are affected. The architecture of San Juan is the tradition of the people of Puerto Rico.” He said in a radio interview on the WKAQ 580.

According to Romero, the effects of the destruction of the statue of Puerto Rico’s first imposed governor fall on citizens because “now we must invest public funds in repairing it and creating a new sculpture.”

“It’s the product of something bandit,” he said. “I do not know what message they are carrying, except that they are bandits.”

The incident took place just hours before the arrival of Spanish King Felipe VI in Puerto Rico as part of the 500th anniversary of the founding of San Juan.

According to San Juan Mayor, the destruction of the statue will not affect Philip VI’s visit. “Maybe the king doesn’t even realize something like that … the visit would be nice.”

The investigation was left to the property division Criminal Investigation Force (CIC) de San Juan.