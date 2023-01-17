The State Government is organizing the Botosina Science and Engineering Fair 2023

In the joint action to promote the scientific careers of young people from secondary and higher education, through their participation in scientific and technological projects, as defined by the Governor of San Luis Potosi, Ricardo Gallardo Cardona, and the Potosino Council for Science and Technology (COPOCET), invites you to participate in the second edition of the Botosina Science and Engineering Fair 2023.

Rosalba Medina Rivera, General Director of Copocyt, announced that public and private secondary and higher education institutions in the State of San Luis Potosi may apply for students who have developed research projects in the field of science and technology and have been finalists of their institutional exhibitions during the year 2022. For students of secondary and higher education .

Projects must be original and implementable in science, through a systematic and organized process, whose goal is to seek through intellectual and experimental activities to increase knowledge, discover data and propose solutions in a field or engineering that makes knowledge of systematic use and research aimed at producing materials, devices, systems or Methods including designing, developing, or improving prototypes, processes, products, services, or organizational models

The call will be valid from January 16th to February 24th, 2023. Projects must be submitted to [email protected], from the date of publication of the call until 5:00 PM on January 24th. February 2023. Only projects submitted in time will be considered.

Coocyt reported that those interested will be able to participate in the information session on February 2 in virtual mode. The schedule and registration will be announced through Coocyt’s social networks. The call is available at: https://bit.ly/3iB10gB.