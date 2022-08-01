The Speedway that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket will get a fabulous $500,000 commission

The jackpot was the third largest lottery prize in its entire history.

The Illinois Speedway store where the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket was also sold will receive $500,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.. This is because the state’s winning ticket holder took home a Mega Millions prize of $1.337 million on Friday night.

An employee at a Speedway gas station on East Touhy Street in Des Plaines, Illinois, confirmed Saturday, that the company He had received a call informing him of the winning ticket from the Illinois lotteryAccording to Fox Business.

“Obviously a shock, but I’m glad someone from Illinois was able to win it,” the employee said.

According to the Illinois Lottery, companies get a 1% commission on jackpot drawings and scratch games up to $500,000, which is the amount of money they’ll give Speedway.

Plus, they get 1% commission on all winning ticket redemptions, 5% commission on all instant ticket sales, and 5% commission on all lottery game sales.

The 2021 Illinois lottery noticed that a Crestwood retailer had received a $500,000 commission check for selling a winning Mega Millions ticket.

The winning numbers for this saw were: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the mega ball was 14.

The Mega Millions prize of $1.337 million is for winners who choose the annuity option, which is paid out every year for 29 years.

however, Most winners choose the cash option, which has been estimated at $780.5 million.

“Congratulations to Illinois Lottery for selling your $1.337 million Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket. We are thrilled to witness one of the biggest jackpots in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to see who won and we hope to congratulate the winner soon. Even better, this jackpot had a huge positive impact on the winnings of the good causes collected by the lottery.”

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15th.

