September 17, 2022

The South Carolina Woman Came Number One From Winning $830 Million at Mega Millions, With Only $30,000 in Her Pocket

September 17, 2022

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A South Carolina woman was just one number away from winning the Mega Millions jackpot, even though she managed to win $30,000. State lottery officials said his card matches four of the first five Mega Millions drawing numbers and a Mega Millions gold number.

The odds of winning this $30,000 prize are 1 in 931,001. The player only needed to match one more number to win the jackpot of $830 million on July 26.as reported in the Tribune.

However, she said she is happy with her $30,000 prize. “It was impressive, but there was a moment of hell, I was so close,” said the woman at the lottery.

The woman told state lottery officials that she doesn’t play much and doesn’t expect to win.. The lucky winner bought her ticket at a small Power Trac store in Westminster, about 160 miles northwest of Columbia.

The store earned a commission for selling the winning ticket.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot, now estimated at $231 million, are 1 in 303 million.

