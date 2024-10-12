The seven attractions you should not miss in the Science Park

Combining teaching with elements of fun is one of the safest bets at the renovated science park, which recently opened its doors in Bayamón.

From the entrance, the colorful designs and variety of attractions that can be seen around attract your attention and interest in touring the entertainment center to discover more about its wide offerings and learn about topics such as astronomy, biology, chemistry, technology and more. . The Aerospace Institute, the Young Explorers Institute, the Terrarium and the Multiverse Institute immersive zone are among more than 20 alternatives aimed at providing valuable knowledge in an entertaining form.

The Guinness World Record Science Park will reopen

The famous Rocket Plaza, Tommy the Hippo Station and the mini party city Ciudad Torito remain within the reopening of Science Park by Toro Verde, which also features a variety of outdoor shows such as mini boat rides, a farm where you can feed different animals and several play stations that challenge the imagination of adults and children . There are even hosts that have “friendly animal species” like “dinosaurs” that you can interact with. Various exhibits in the attractive pavilions add to the options for an unforgettable family day.

“It is an achievement for Todo Verde to be able to reopen this park that for the people of Puerto Rico is a special place. It is a park with a history, a place that many of our parents and grandparents brought to us when we were young. It is a park that is responsible for events and activities at the park,” said Natalia Rodriguez, responsible for events and activities at the park. “One of Toro Verde’s missions was to preserve that DNA, including the technology from what’s happening in our time of Hurricane Maria,” of the space, which temporarily closed in 2017. “Kids, young people, and us adults use our cell phones all the time.” . This is something different, and another way to learn in a fun way with your family.

Although there are food stations and carts offering snack options, there are a couple of restaurants that offer a gastronomic experience with a history-filled perspective. El Yunque allows you to enjoy a Creole menu while enjoying the immersive experience of its dome. Hacienda Angelina serves a variety of tapas and wines while evoking nostalgia for a country house from bygone eras.

Arriving early will be ideal to enjoy the meeting at a leisurely pace. General admission is $25. For children ages 3 to 10, and people 65 and older, the cost is $20. Children under 2 years old enter free. It should be noted that some attractions require an additional cost. The park is open to the public Thursday through Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It has a multi-storey car park at a cost of $10. There is also the option of parking at La Cambija with a round-trip shuttle to the park at a cost of $5.

For more details you can access parquedelacienciaspr.com Or call 787-867-7100.

Below we present seven attractions that you shouldn’t miss, but the truth is that there is a lot more to include in your visit.

Multiverse Institute

At the Multiverse Institute you can learn more about Puerto Rico’s many natural charms. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

It is an interactive museum with a variety of displays that will take you through the different ecosystems in Puerto Rico. Discovering more about its many charms, including its mountains, trees, marine life, El Yunque and more, is part of this tour that invites you to enjoy interactive and visually engaging dynamics.

Scientists are nutty

Nutty Scientists is a special laboratory in which scientists present experiments in a fun way. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

It is a special laboratory in which scientists present their experiments in an entertaining way. Through practical experiments, different disciplines, such as chemistry and physics, are covered with tests aimed at teaching and at the same time awakening curiosity. The intention is to demonstrate that science is part of our daily lives. Also learn to look at this educational topic as an adventure. After the presentation, and for an additional cost, the student can participate in the laboratory to put the presented experiment into practice.

Guinness World Records Domes

The domes are divided around the park and feature a variety of themes such as space, dinosaurs, mechanical masterpieces, 21st century, Animal Kingdom, and Puerto Rico. ( Supplied )

There are six galleries Immersive And the sensory experience around extraordinary achievements that have been certified as world records. Domes are spread throughout the park and feature a wide range of themes including space, dinosaurs, mechanical masterpieces, the 21st century and the animal kingdom. Among the projects that boast Puerto Rican achievements is the one that created Toro Verde Park in 2016 with its “El Monstruo” zip line, the longest in America. Urban star Bad Bunny has also received many awards, which include the highest number of copies on Spotify in one year (2020) with 8.3 billion with his album “YHLQMDLG”, and the first Grammy nomination in the category of Best Album of the Year with a production in the Spanish language with “ Summer Without You” (2022).

Watch Tommy the Hippo

Tommy the Hippo is 52 years old. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

Love and respect for animals is part of the park’s educational mission. A visit to the station where 52-year-old Tommy the hippopotamus is kept is a suggested stop to learn more about his species. Tommy is ranked as the third largest hippopotamus in the United States and has lived out a life of more than three decades in the park. Natalia Rodriguez revealed that she has cataracts and is deaf in one ear, among other conditions, so if she were released into her natural habitat she wouldn’t live long. Tommy spends most of his time relaxing in his swimming pool. He usually goes out two to three times a day, mainly to eat.

Inmotion VR

Inmotions seeks to raise awareness about animal conservation, including marine life. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

It is a call to raise awareness about the aspects that affect our planet, how it affects us, and how we can take care of it. The visitor learns through virtual reality (VR) glasses, with various visuals that address animal conservation, including marine life, such as sharks, manta rays, dolphins and whales. It is accessible to the public from the age of 5, as long as the glasses can adapt to their faces. It has an additional cost.

Toro boats

The boat route along the lake is bordered by a small island shaped like Puerto Rico. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

Enjoying the surrounding nature and gentle breeze during a small boat trip adds to the fun option. The road along the lake is bordered by small islands in the form of Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. There are two types of boats to choose from, the electric type which can accommodate up to three people, and the pedal boat which can accommodate up to four people. It has an additional cost.

gyroscope

The purpose of this attraction is to evoke a sensation similar to what astronauts feel in a space capsule when launched into space. ( Ramon “Tonito” Zayas )

This is a unit similar to the one used by astronauts to train for their space mission. It rotates 360 degrees and the idea is to arouse a feeling in the visitor similar to what astronauts feel inside the space capsule when launching into space. This attraction, which requires an additional cost, is one of the landmarks that used to be located within the old park. It lasts about a minute. It is important to note that you may feel dizziness, lightheadedness, and other feelings of discomfort. Minors must be 48 inches or taller.

For the brave

The Cuckoo House leads to encounters with dark figures. ( Supplied )

For those who like to enjoy an experience that intertwines scares with fun during the Halloween season, the park has its own attraction, “The Cuckoo’s House.” It is a path that leads to encounters with dark figures, and ends in the House of Mystery. This activity, which will be available until November 2, is open exclusively on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Entrance is permitted only to members of the public aged 13 and over. The “Cuckoo House” has an additional cost. For more information, call 787-867-7100, WhatsApp 787-664-0316 or reach out www.parquedelacienciaspr.com