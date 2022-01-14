The second Granma 2022 Science, Technology and Innovation Fair will be held in Bayamo (+ photos)

The second Provincial Science, Technology and Innovation Fair Granma 2022 was held this morning as part of the activities of Cuban Science Day.

The Plaza de la Revolución, in Bayamo, was the setting for the development of this event organized by the provincial government and the municipality of Bayamo.

The Granma Post Office was present with an attractive selling stand, selling calendars, notebook covers, masks, rolls of shrink wrapping paper and various pamphlets.

In addition, prominent producers and actors in the province’s scientific and technological innovation system such as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA) and Granma University, who have made progress in such an important task of economy and development, participated in the province.

Among those present were students, researchers, scientists and producers who efficiently applied science, technology and innovation to boost food production, a task demanded by the country’s top management.

Fernando Echenique Grain Agroindustrial, the Medicinal Oral Liquid Medicines Laboratories Core Business Unit (MEDILIP), the Granma Fisheries Unit, and the Cuban Association of Agricultural and Forestry Technicians were honored for their active participation in the implementation of science, technology and innovation as priorities. Governorate sectors.

This exhibition is held with the aim of promoting and socializing the results of science, technology and innovation that have had the greatest impact on the economy and society of Granma.

The activity was led by Ana Tamayo Ramos, an official from the social sphere of the Provincial Party, Blanca Letizia Estrada Sánchez, the main scientific specialist in the Granma government, Yiannis Ochoa Cruzata, Secretary General of the Union of Education, Science and Sports and Esther Salguero Alvarez, Deputy Delegate for Science, Technology and Research.