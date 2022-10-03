The search continues for a Puerto Rican couple who were shipwrecked near Florida during Hurricane Ian.

The daughter of a Puerto Rican couple has been reported missing since Wednesday night, September 28, while on a boat in Key West. FloridaHe pledged that the Coast Guard had extended its search for possible Puerto Ricans.

Deiramer Johnston explained New day Desperate to trace the whereabouts of her relatives, she found updates on her stepfather’s YouTube channel in several videos. These are reflected between the last 24 and 48 hours.

“I looked at the YouTube channel and there was an ‘update’ a day ago which gives me hope that they are still alive”Johnston said.

With that in mind, the Miami-based Coast Guard District 7 decided to extend the search by sea and land for Morales Soto, Millet Torres and their dog until Monday.

The couple were on their boat — where they lived — when tropical storm force winds from Hurricane Ian began blowing in Key West between Tuesday afternoon and evening, which at the time, was a Category 4 hurricane. 140 miles per hour (mph).

On Saturday, the Coast Guard District 7 Public Affairs Office said it was continuing to search for Morales Soto and Millet Torres, although they did not specify the areas where the search would be conducted.

“The search continues. There is a plane constantly searching for people. These searches are always complicated because the ocean is so vast, it’s such a large area, but mathematical computer models representing current and tide are used to help the search,” Highlighted the Coast Guard.