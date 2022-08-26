August 26, 2022

The Science Museum presents a planetarium with laser shows and outreach

Asuncion, IP Agency.- Paraguay’s Museum of Science (MuCI) presents its planetarium with outreach talks and laser shows, Friday through Sunday, during the Tigo Campus party.

From 12:00 this Friday, educational conferences about the universe, the human body and life on Earth will be held in the dome installed at the Conmebol Convention Center.

The activities will be carried out by “Electronic Backpackers”, a group of amateur astronomers who publish across the American continent.

In the dome it will be possible to observe the sun with a unique observation filter in the area.

The activities began with the program “Let’s take care of the planet” at 12:00. At 3:00 p.m. will be “Human Body”, followed by “Dinosaurs”, “Disney Laser Show” and “El Cielo de Paraguay”.

On Saturday 27 August and Sunday 28 August, activities will begin at 10:00 AM and will continue until 6:00 PM. Laser shows at the dome will include science outreach and entertainment activities, such as “Cerati Universe,” “Daft Punk,” and “Dark Side of The Moon.”

Each activity lasts about 30 to 40 minutes.

Tigo Campus Party is a three-day event on technology and innovation with conferences, seminars and workshops. Tickets from Gs. 95,000 per day and held at the CONMEBOL Convention Center until Sunday the 28th.





