The Science Museum in Caracas receives thousands of visitors after its renovation

Since being declared a National Historic Monument in 1993, the Caracas Museum of Science has welcomed thousands of visitors to see its innovative rooms filled with art, culture, and history.

In this sense, Deputy Minister for the Popularization of Science for Production of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MINST), Danmaris Hernandez, confirmed that the restructuring work carried out in the Caracas Science Museum is being carried out in order to enjoy its private ownership. And visitors from all over the national territory.