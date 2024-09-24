The Sad Story of Lady Gaga’s Teenage Bullying

Lady Gaga’s childhood was marked by constant bullying and humiliation (Reuters/Yara Nardi)

Stephanie Joanne Angelina Germanottaknown worldwide as lady gagaHe vividly remembers the darkest years of his youth. The girl who sang while the teachers taught, the young woman who dreamed of being a star, found herself trapped in a hell of ridicule, humiliation and isolation. “I would come home from the gym and find insults written on my locker. It stays with you and it hurts.” He admitted in an interview with the people He remembers his school days.

Lady Gaga was no stranger to this. harassmentFrom high school to college, where his NYU classmates created a tough Facebook group called: Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.These words became a constant echo that tormented her, fed her doubts, and affected her. self esteem. “What bullies say will stay with you for the rest of your life.”He later stated this in an interview with the Australian press. This ongoing persecution had a profound effect, marking his teenage years and leading to his struggle with himself. Depression and he Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In his mother’s house.. Cynthia GermanottaShe witnessed her daughter, who had previously been happy and full of ambition, fall into a spiral of sadness and isolation. Cynthia admits that although they tried to help her, on many occasions they did not know how. “Stephanie was unique, and that wasn’t always appreciated by her teammates.”He recalls his mother in an interview with Today magazine. During their time in high school, emotional attacks The rejection made Lady Gaga start to question her worth.

For Stefani, music was her lifeline. In the midst of the taunts and teasing, she channeled her pain into melodies, into lyrics about self-improvement and self-love. After dropping out of college, she made a deal with her father: If her music career didn’t take off within a year, she’d go back to school. But things weren’t easy at first; He lost his first record deal. In less than a year.

Although he managed to achieve stardom with hits like “just dancing” and “poker face”The bullying he experienced left deep scars. “I always felt like I was the loser.”She revealed this in a 2011 interview with People magazine, after winning her first Grammy Award. Success didn’t heal her emotional wounds, and insecurities continued to haunt her, but music gave her a voice and a stage to express her pain.

In 2012, he founded the Born This Way Foundation to support youth mental health (Instagram).

Gaga’s improvement was not limited to the stage. In 2012, she created Born This Way Foundationan organization dedicated to youth mental health. Inspired by her own experiences and the emotional connections she has shared with her fans, the foundation seeks to promote kindness and respect among young people who, like her, have been victims of bullying. “I want my fans to feel like they’re not alone,” Gaga said when speaking about the purpose of her foundation.

Lady Gaga revealed in 2016 that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to a sexual assault when she was 19 years old (Instagram)

During his presentation at Harvard To officially launch the foundation, Gaga shared her philosophy: “Everyone deserves to be cared for.”Through her foundation, Lady Gaga promotes courage and self-acceptance, and tries to prevent other young people from suffering what she experienced.

The struggle for emotional stability is still part of his daily life, a battle he shares openly with his followers. Gaga explained that while she has overcome many barriers, the effects of bullying and trauma she experienced do not magically disappear. At every step of his career, from winning Oscar For the “shallow” to play a role ally in A star is bornreconnecting with the feelings of his past.

“The bullying really helped me play Ally.” admit to the people When talking about her character in the film, Lady Gaga is not shy about saying that although she is one of the most famous stars in the world, the wounds of her past have shaped her, but they have also been a motivation to be a tireless advocate for kindness.

Today, at the age of thirty, he continues to be a voice for those who have been silenced. “Being kind is the only thing that can change this world. I learned that the hard way, but I wouldn’t change it for anything.He stated this in an interview with Al-Youm.