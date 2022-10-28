The Rock’s reaction to Haaland’s bizarre 6,000-calorie-a-day diet

2022-10-28
“Black Adam” is the movie that is being promoted Dwayne Johnson Now, the actor has decided to start working in the gym. The Rock put more weight into his workouts and added a strict diet.
Haaland and his odd diet to perform his best: “You don’t eat that…”.
This is why the famous former wrestler was asked about the diet of another great star like Erling Haaland. The attacker revealed through his documentary that he loves to eat the hearts and livers of cows, which consumes 6000 calories a day, including the lasagna that his father prepares for him.
Dwayne Surprised by the player’s diet, especially the physical form he presents in the current season with Manchester 22 years old The Norwegian is the Premier League’s top scorer with 17 goals in 11 matches.
“I love my food… and if it suits you…! Does he eat hearts, livers and lasagna before every game and is in incredible shape?” he answered recently in an interview with TalkSport.
Haaland He participated in a brutal physical transformation since his last years in Borussia DortmundGain more muscle mass thanks to the food you eat.
“You don’t eat this, but I take care of my body. I think the most important thing is to eat high-quality food and as local as possible. People say meat is bad, but which one? The meat you buy from McDonald’s? Or the local cow that eats grass there? The Norwegian admitted to eating heart and liver;
“Social media guru. Falls down a lot. Freelance coffee fanatic. Tv enthusiast. Gamer. Web lover. Unapologetic troublemaker.”
More Stories
Cemetery and “Skeletons” trees, this is Kim Kardashian’s cool Halloween decoration
Sources told CNN that Kanye West has an unpleasant fascination with Hitler
Ramon Jessorin: photos of his daughter a queen and model Laura Jessorin