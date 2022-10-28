The Rock’s reaction to Haaland’s bizarre 6,000-calorie-a-day diet

2022-10-28

“Black Adam” is the movie that is being promoted Dwayne Johnson Now, the actor has decided to start working in the gym. The Rock put more weight into his workouts and added a strict diet.

Haaland and his odd diet to perform his best: “You don’t eat that…”.

This is why the famous former wrestler was asked about the diet of another great star like Erling Haaland. The attacker revealed through his documentary that he loves to eat the hearts and livers of cows, which consumes 6000 calories a day, including the lasagna that his father prepares for him.

Dwayne Surprised by the player’s diet, especially the physical form he presents in the current season with Manchester 22 years old The Norwegian is the Premier League’s top scorer with 17 goals in 11 matches.