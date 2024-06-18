The robot is the equivalent of a human: it assembled a Rubik’s Cube in record time

The robot has surpassed the mark of other similar devices

A robot has set a new Guinness World Record by assembling a Rubik’s Cube in the shortest possible time. The device surpassed what other models did between 2016 and 2019, which tried to overcome the challenge in half a second, and reduced that number to what could last a blink of an eye.

TOKUFASTbot was the robot that achieved this feat by solving the cube in just 0.305 seconds. This is a much lower number than what a human did, as the record is 3.13 seconds, and beats other similar devices that recorded numbers ranging between 0.6 and 0.8 seconds.

The name of the robot responsible for this achievement is an abbreviation for TOKUI Fast Accurate Synchronized Motion Testing Robot, and it was developed by Mitsubishi Electric Corporatio. The device is the result of years of research and development into advanced automation and robotics technologies.

The robot uses artificial intelligence to analyze colors and perform movements. (Mitsubishi Electric)

Equipped with artificial intelligence-based color recognition algorithm, This robot can quickly identify the positions of colors in a standard Rubik’s cubeUsing this information to calculate and execute the movements necessary to solve the cube in record time.

One of the features of the device is its ability to rotate each face of the cube in 0.009 seconds. Allowing it to make a full 90 degree rotation in almost imperceptible time to the human eye.

This level of extreme speed requires precise and efficient mechanical design and perfect coordination between the electronic and mechanical components of the robot. The millimeter precision of its movements ensures that each revolution is executed with the precision necessary to solve the cube in the shortest possible time.

However, achieving this record was not an easy task for the engineers. Initially, the robot was so fast that it had difficulty handling a standard Rubik’s Cube, causing bottlenecks and errors in the solving process. This challenge forced modifications to the design and programming of TOKUFASTbot. Adapting their abilities to work effectively with something as small and complex as this toy cube.

Beyond the world of entertainment and world records, the technology developed for this robot could have important applications in industrial automation, where speed and… Accuracy is essential to improve efficiency and productivity in various manufacturing processes.

Advances in the ability of robots to solve the Rubik’s Cube have been notable in recent years. In 2009, the human record stood at one minute and four seconds, but in just seven years, this time has dropped to less than a minute for the first time. Since then, progress has not stopped, and we have already seen how the robot reached the record of 0.305 seconds.

The human record for assembling a Rubik’s Cube is 3 seconds. (Getty Images)

To reach this number, robotics experts have taken a long journey to gradually reduce the timescale. For example, In 2016, the Sub1 Reloaded robot took 0.637 seconds to perform the 21 movements needed to solve a Rubik’s Cube.

In 2018, German engineer Albert Beer created a robot that broke the official world record by solving the puzzle in 0.887 seconds. In the same year, a device developed by Jared Di Carlo and a master’s student at the MIT Biometrics Laboratory, Ben Katz, was able to solve the cube in just 0.380 seconds.

In contrast, The current human record for solving a Rubik’s Cube is 3.13 seconds. This shows that although robots are reaching extraordinary levels of speed and accuracy, human skills remain impressive in this famous challenge.

To put it in perspective, I…Even Erno Rubik himself, who invented the cube in 1974, needed a full month to solve it for the first time.. This shows that mastering this puzzle is no easy task, either for humans or for advanced machines like TOKUFASTbot.