The regime in Nicaragua prohibits the Nicaraguan YouTuber from returning to his country

The Nicaraguan authorities barred entry into the country To Nicaraguan YouTuber Francisco Javier Reyes Rosas as he prepares to return to the Central American nation from Spain.

The content creator, who calls himself ‘El Chico Reyes Rosas’, explained in a video posted on his YouTube channel, which has more than 130,000 subscribers, that authorities denied him entry into Nicaragua after collaborating with Venezuelan YouTuber Oscar Alejandro Pérez Martínez. , who criticized the lack of independence in the Central American country, ruled by Daniel Ortega and Vice President and First Lady Rosario Murillo.

“We cannot issue you a ticket because Nicaraguan immigration officials have denied you entry,” the airline told Reyes Rosas on Aug. 27 as he returned to Managua from Madrid and had a stopover in Houston, United States. . YouTuber, Geologist by profession

“When they told me, it really affected me. You can’t imagine how it feels to be denied entry to your own country (…) I’m going home safe, but they’ve left me stranded in a country. It’s not mine, I have money. “It was a big shock to eat, settle, where they didn’t know if it was there or not and it still hurts me to remember,” she admitted.

They do not explain the reasons for that

After he was prevented from returning to his country, the YouTuber wrote and called officials from the Directorate of Immigration and Emigration, the Ministry of Interior and the Nicaraguan Embassy in the United States, asking for reasons, but they did not provide him with concrete arguments. Answers.

“We can’t do anything. If someone is not allowed to enter (Nicaragua) it’s for a reason, we don’t know it, they don’t tell us. So, wherever you call, they don’t tell you the reason,” an interior ministry official told the young man, recording the call. .





The Nicaraguan YouTuber, known for showcasing his country’s tourist attractions and interests, said he had committed no crime: “Is it a crime to film in Nicaragua? Is it a crime to comment on x and stuff? No, right?” he asked himself.

“El Chico Reyes Rosas,” said a survivor in the U.S. after being deported, “a roof, a house for me to sleep, bathe, eat, (they) opened their doors. Home to me.”

At the end of his testimony, the YouTuber said he was “100% Nicaraguan, wherever I am, I will be proud to be born in Nicaragua.”

In December 2023, the NGO Human Rights Collective Nicaragua again warned that de facto instability is “a new system of repression” being implemented by the Sandinista government against critics and dissidents, preventing them from entering the country when they travel. And they seek to return.

Nicaragua has been experiencing a political and social crisis since April 2018, pronounced after the November 2021 elections, in which Ortega was elected to a fifth term, fourth consecutive term, and second term for his wife, Rosario Murillo, as vice president. Major competitors in jail or exile.