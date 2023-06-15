The red panda twins were born at the Greensboro Science Center

Raleigh, North Carolina. – he The Greensboro Science Center celebrates the arrival of the red panda twins.

On May 26th Mom Osha and Daddy Tai have welcomed their cubs into the worldmale and female.

“We were excited to once again receive a breeding recommendation from the Red Panda SSP and were especially happy to have twins this year instead of just one cub!” said Jessica Hoffman, GSC’s vice president of Animal Care and Welfare.

Meet the puppies Currently in GSC’s Shearer Animal Hospital operating room, which has been converted into a nursery.

From June 15, 2023, people will be able to visit the hospital and see the pandas through the window. Although times are subject to change with little or no notice, they are currently scheduled at 11:45 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

This is the second time a red panda has been born at GSC.

The center said the twins were born weighing less than a quarter of a pound but can weigh up to 17 pounds. The red panda lives in the wild in parts of Asia and It is considered an endangered species.

