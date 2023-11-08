November 8, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The red and yellow alert has been extended for another 24 hours in Honduras

The red and yellow alert has been extended for another 24 hours in Honduras

Phyllis Ward November 8, 2023 1 min read

San Pedro Sula

The Islas de la Bahía, Cortés, Santa Barbara and Copan sections will continue for 24 hours below red alertThat day came before National Risk and Emergency Management Secretariat (Kopiko).

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will continue in the shadows Yellow alert. The rain continues to cause damage and thousands of people are affected.

The warning will be in effect from five o’clock on Tuesday afternoon. In addition to the municipalities of El Progreso, Santa Rita and El Negrito in the province of Yoro; To Ramal del Tigre in Tela, Atlantida, stay red alert. The floods Ulua and Chamelikon rivers They keep increasing.

Next Monday afternoon, November 13, 2023, a hurricane could form on the coast of Honduras.

This was confirmed by the Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies (Cenaos) to the newspaper Diario LA PRENSA.

“It is a system that could turn into a tropical storm and then a hurricane,” he explained. Walter Aguilar, Sinai expert.

He added that it will not be until next Monday afternoon that this phenomenon turns into a hurricane.

“We are monitoring the hurricane, but we cannot know how big it is because it was not even blown by the wind,” Aguilar said.

This phenomenon is gaining strength north Cabo de Gracias Dios.

See also  Jose Ramon Fernandez, journalist banned from the World Cup due to an investigation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Why questions 3 and 5 of the Essequibo referendum are concerning: experts answer

November 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Mariela Castro calls for “more radical” measures against imperialism

November 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Portugal’s Prime Minister resigns after being accused in a large-scale corruption case

November 7, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

5 min read

Why questions 3 and 5 of the Essequibo referendum are concerning: experts answer

November 8, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Man tries to abuse Honduran woman and her children in Houston

November 8, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The United States fines a financial company for transferring money to cards in Cuba

November 8, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

People call Patrick Dempsey ‘the sexiest man alive’

November 8, 2023 Lane Skeldon