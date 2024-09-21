September 22, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The reason thousands of citizens in Florida are leaving their jobs

The reason thousands of citizens in Florida are leaving their jobs

Winston Hale September 21, 2024 1 min read


RPP

Unsafe working conditions have become a major factor affecting many workers in the United States, but in regions like Florida the phenomenon is reflected with massive resignations recorded in recent months.

By RPP

According to experts, more than 205,000 people resigned their jobs in June alone, while 268,000 people in the US region.

Why do so many employees resign?

According to experts, the increase in the cost of living in Florida is one of the main factors that prompts employees to look for a new job change that meets their needs. Many started looking for better conditions and more benefits than they had in their previous jobs.

Human resources consultant Brian Driscoll told Newsweek that one of the main reasons people want to change jobs is job dissatisfaction. “Employees are satisfied with the current situation of overwork and lack of labor protection. Compared to states like California, New York or Illinois,” said the expert.

Read more RPP

See also  Congress committee votes to launch defamation suit against Steve Bannon for failing to appear for summons | Solidarity Political News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

American soldier who infiltrated North Korea will be released after agreeing to a lighter sentence
2 min read

American soldier who infiltrated North Korea will be released after agreeing to a lighter sentence

September 21, 2024 Winston Hale
Important information for citizens and residents of Cuba
2 min read

Important information for citizens and residents of Cuba

September 20, 2024 Winston Hale
Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud.
3 min read

Laura Richardson argues for a diplomatic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela after Maduro’s election fraud.

September 20, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

McLaren’s Zak Brown warns of toxic Red Bull culture
4 min read

McLaren’s Zak Brown warns of toxic Red Bull culture

September 22, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
American soldier who infiltrated North Korea will be released after agreeing to a lighter sentence
2 min read

American soldier who infiltrated North Korea will be released after agreeing to a lighter sentence

September 21, 2024 Winston Hale
New Files Show Elon Musk Is Giving Big Check to House Republicans
4 min read

New Files Show Elon Musk Is Giving Big Check to House Republicans

September 21, 2024 Zera Pearson
Lily Stephen gives her opinion on the situation of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez.
2 min read

Lily Stephen gives her opinion on the situation of William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez.

September 21, 2024 Lane Skeldon