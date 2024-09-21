The reason thousands of citizens in Florida are leaving their jobs





Unsafe working conditions have become a major factor affecting many workers in the United States, but in regions like Florida the phenomenon is reflected with massive resignations recorded in recent months.

By RPP

According to experts, more than 205,000 people resigned their jobs in June alone, while 268,000 people in the US region.

Why do so many employees resign?

According to experts, the increase in the cost of living in Florida is one of the main factors that prompts employees to look for a new job change that meets their needs. Many started looking for better conditions and more benefits than they had in their previous jobs.

Human resources consultant Brian Driscoll told Newsweek that one of the main reasons people want to change jobs is job dissatisfaction. “Employees are satisfied with the current situation of overwork and lack of labor protection. Compared to states like California, New York or Illinois,” said the expert.

