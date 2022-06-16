June 16, 2022

The powerful message Angela Aguilar dedicated to her ex-boyfriend in full concert

Lane Skeldon June 16, 2022

Angela Aguilar He appeared a few days ago at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, performing his most famous songs and the songs that his fans love the most. There was a moment in the middle of the concert when the young singer took some time to clear up the controversy that arose when some of her caramel photos with composer Gussy Lau were leaked.

A few days ago, composer Gussy Lau shared his fans’ pain afterwards Angela Aguilar He said through a video clip on his account Instagram She is disappointed because she trusts who she shouldn’t. Now again baby daughter Aguilar He left his followers open, who know what the singer is doing or posting.

