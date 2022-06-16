The powerful message Angela Aguilar dedicated to her ex-boyfriend in full concert

Angela Aguilar He appeared a few days ago at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, Jalisco, performing his most famous songs and the songs that his fans love the most. There was a moment in the middle of the concert when the young singer took some time to clear up the controversy that arose when some of her caramel photos with composer Gussy Lau were leaked.

A few days ago, composer Gussy Lau shared his fans’ pain afterwards Angela Aguilar He said through a video clip on his account Instagram She is disappointed because she trusts who she shouldn’t. Now again baby daughter Aguilar He left his followers open, who know what the singer is doing or posting.

Angela Aguilar Through his narration, he showed his love for his roots, for Mexican music and especially for his grandmother Fleur Silvestre, to whom he dedicated a tribute to interpreting her folk melodies. Her fans echoed her and showed how much they follow her and how they know her songs.

Photo: Instagram Angela Aguilar

As usual Angela Aguilar She did several costume changes during her presentation which were full of color and tradition because only she knows how to do it. The singer thanked everyone present at her concert. These people were four hours ago, to be the first to enter and be able to meet Angela.

Photo: Instagram Angela Aguilar

In the middle of his concert, his fans were surprised by his statements Angela Aguilar who said, “The next song I’m going to sing was composed by a kid who’s behaving very badly. Let me tell you girls here, they don’t have a boyfriend. You don’t have a boyfriend. I have nothing to say, except that they don’t have a boyfriend. But for those of us who make this terrible decision Having a boyfriend and if they ever break their hearts, which I hope they don’t, they will dedicate is inevitable.It must be remembered that the singer shares part of her concerts and behind the scenes with her followers Instagram.