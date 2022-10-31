The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1 billion

The historic Mega Millions jackpot will be split 0:43

(CNN) — One lucky lottery player could win a big prize on Halloween night as the Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $1 billion, with the next drawing this Monday.

The jackpot is about to hit $1 billion after no one matches five numbers and Powerballs in Saturday’s drawing to claim the jackpot. A prize of nearly 825 million USD.

It’s only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. According to the lottery.

Saturday’s winning numbers: 19, 31, 40, 46, 57, Powerball 23.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, seven tickets match five numbers, but Powerball does not. Six tickets won the $1 million prize, and one ticket sold in Florida added the power play feature and won $2 million.

If someone wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second-largest prize in Powerball history, according to a statement from the lottery. The largest jackpot was $1.586 million, won on January 13, 2016.

“The Powerball jackpot was last hit on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched five white balls and one red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot,” Powerball said in a statement. “Since then, there have been 37 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. This Monday night drawing will be the 38th drawing of the jackpot streak.”