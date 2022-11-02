The player who refuses to be included in the list of the Mexican national team in Qatar 2022

2022-11-02
Carlos Vela is one step away from the screams of Aliron in the MLS. The Mexican with his LAFC team in the final and will seek to get his first star against Philadelphia Union.
Villa’s impressive campaign in the US has not gone unnoticed by Tata Martino, the Aztec coach who wants to count on him for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
According to information from TUDN, Tata went to look for him to be part of the list, but received a resounding refusal from the bomber.
Carlos Vela decided to step down from the Mexican national team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, arguing that it was time to give other players a chance.
Tata Martino has already spoken about the situation and in an interview with Recorde told him that the national team should go without any concessions.
“The only thing that seems important to me is the commitment to the national team, the conditions under which you have to come to the national team, without any kind of concession, without any kind of request, you come or come to the national team from my point of view and what the national team is for me. As an Argentine player, I also think it’s an important thing and we tried to adjust it.”
