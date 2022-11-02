The player who refuses to be included in the list of the Mexican national team in Qatar 2022

2022-11-02

Carlos Vela is one step away from the screams of Aliron in the MLS. The Mexican with his LAFC team in the final and will seek to get his first star against Philadelphia Union.

Villa’s impressive campaign in the US has not gone unnoticed by Tata Martino, the Aztec coach who wants to count on him for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to information from TUDN, Tata went to look for him to be part of the list, but received a resounding refusal from the bomber.

Carlos Vela decided to step down from the Mexican national team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, arguing that it was time to give other players a chance.