May 13, 2023

The player received an email from the lottery telling him he had won $100,000, but thought it was just a joke.

When a player from Dearborn, Michigan, Received an email claiming to have won a $100,000 prize in a second chance game “$6,000,000 USD”, he initially thought it was a joke.

The 43-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after being chosen in a random drawing on April 27.

He was able to enter the drawing by scanning unwinnable Jackpot tickets in the Michigan Lottery app.

Some games offer a second chance to draw if you don’t win on the first try.

That is, if you bought tickets and did not win, you can participate in a new drawing where you can win prizes ranging from $ 500 to $ 100,000.

The player was not satisfied with the email that told him of his win, so he called the lottery offices to confirm the prizeand that’s when he was really surprised.

“I got an email from the lottery one day telling me I had won a $100,000 prize in the second chance draw and I thought it was a joke,” said the player.

I called the lottery to confirm the email was a scam, and that’s when I found out I had in fact won.. I was shocked! The win is still not real and I don’t think I’m going to take advantage of it for a while.”

