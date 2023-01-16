The plane made an emergency landing after striking a bird in Florida

JetBlue flight. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An airplane Jet Blue A plane had to make an emergency landing this Sunday after it collided with a bird shortly after takeoff Palm Beach International AirportIn South Florida (USA), local media report.

scheduled flight LaGuardia Airport From New York, it was able to safely return to the airport’s runway and return to the terminal about 15 minutes later, the local Sun Sentinel newspaper reported.

A media spokesperson said the aircraft was being inspected by maintenance personnel and passengers were being accommodated on subsequent flights.

Accidents involving birds and other animals on airplanes are completely uncommon and do not actually exist Between 1990 and 2020, a total of 2,065 US airports recorded such incidents.According to a report by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

During that period, conflicts between civil aircraft and animals involved a total of 725 species, including 608 species of birds, 52 species of terrestrial mammals, 38 species of bats and 27 species of reptiles.

The The FAA points out that these encounters have become a “growing concern” for aviationAnd the increase in populations of large birds and aircraft powered by silent turbofans are both risk factors.

Last November, an American Airlines Boeing 737 flight from Chicago was forced to fly through several birds while approaching the Kansas City airport, causing damage to the plane but no injuries.

The most iconic case is the airplane US Airways Captain Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger at the helmAfter taking off from LaGuardia on January 15, 2009, it lost power after striking a flock of geese, the impact of which forced the captain to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River, which saved the lives of all passengers.

The phenomenon was brought to the big screen in the movie “Sully” (2016) directed by Clint Eastwood and starring Tom Hanks.

With EFE information

