The official date for taking the MIR 2023 exam: January 21

Moments before the start of the MIR 2022 test.

The MIR 2023 Examand the rest of the tests that make up the specialized health training, already have an unofficial history: January 21 next. It was agreed by the Autonomous Communities with the Ministry of Health at the last meeting of Human Resources Authoritywhich must now be ratified with the publication of the invitation in Official State Gazette (BOE).

This was confirmed by regional sources medical writingJanuary 21, Saturday, to celebrate the exam mir He is the one with the most unanimity of all the quits, following the trend of taking the MIR exam, the rest of the FSE exams, At the end of January. In this way, the Ministry of Health continues to maintain a sufficient margin to complete the stages of correcting examinations. With the aim of enabling applicants to start residency in the last week of May. Specifically, from the Department of Health they settled for this newspaper that the appointment will become official in the coming weeks with the call at the Bank of England.

As new, this year’s exams will be subject to the new Royal Decree Regulating Occasional Training for Specializations in Health Sciences Which includes important developments affecting this year’s call. Among them, the removal of MIR stands that require prior approval from the hospital for access. The merits assigned to a Ph.D. in the MIR scale and other degrees will also cease to be counted.

This year’s MIR 2023 exam will be subject to the new Royal Decree on Transversal Training for Health Sciences majors

Another section to be taken into account by non-EU applicants for the EIR and FIR exams is that the Ministry of Health has set the non-EU quota for these people for this year, with a quota of places allotted to these three and one people. percent, respectively. In the case of medicine (MIR), the quota continues to be maintained at four percent. Likewise, a reserve of 7 percent of available places in all grades is reserved for people with disabilities.

With regard to academic merit, BA, BA or Diploma studies will be taken into account and the PhD assessment will be cancelled. Another important novelty of the next call is that new specialists will be required to undergo a medical examination before assuming the assigned position, and in terms of recognition of previous training periods, and the length of the training period. A maximum of 50 percent of the duration of the new specialization

Otherwise, the exam will last a maximum of four and a half hours and A total of 200 questionsplus ten reserves, with four response options.

How many MIR places does the 2023 call have?

Applicants who apply to The MIR exam on January 21 will have 8,503 places At the invitation of the Ministry of Health. In total, the offer that makes up the seven degrees that make up the specialized health training is 11,112 places. This number marks a new milestone for Spanish healthcare, setting a new record for the fourth year in a row.

By specialty, family and community medicine became the one offering the most vacancies, with a total of 2,455. Internal medicine follows them in the largest number of places (413); Pediatrics and Specific Fields (501); Pulmonary Diseases (157); Neuroscience (174); Oncology (167); Rheumatology (82) and Urology (135).

At the bottom of the table, the six specialties offering less than 80 percent of their approved places would be Clinical Analysis (with 93 positions), Cardiovascular Surgery (22), Pediatric Surgery (25), Thoracic Surgery (29), and Medicine. Work (116) and clinical biochemistry (86).