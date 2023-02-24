The Nissan Ariya electric crossover arrives in Puerto Rico

With a range of 216 and 304 miles, depending on the crossover electric vehicle battery April Ariya has arrived at the Japanese brand’s dealers in Puerto Rico.

The Ariya promises strong acceleration and a smooth, quiet ride, while it is designed so that passengers can relax and enjoy the ride thanks to its autonomous driving technology and assistance and connectivity systems.

It has an electric transmission that combines power and autonomy. Customers can choose between front-wheel-drive or e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive configurations, Motorambar, a Nissan dealer in Puerto Rico, said in a press release.

This 2023 model is available in six grades: Venture+, Engage, Engage e-4ORCE, Engage+ e-4ORCE, Evolve+, and Evolve+ e-4ORCE.

The e-4ORCE’s driving grades feature two motors, one at the front and one at the rear of the vehicle, to drive all wheels and balance powerful performance with all-weather capability.

All grades are offered with two battery options. The standard battery has a useful capacity of 63 kWh with a performance of up to 216 miles on a single charge and the long range battery is 87 kWh with a capacity of up to 304 miles. Its power reaches 389 horsepower.

The root of the design

The design of the Ariya is a redefinition of Nissan’s design philosophy. This new philosophy is based on what Nissan calls the “Eternal Japanese Futurism,” which is characterized by a distinctly Japanese approach reflected in a modern, simple yet meaningful way.

For the exterior design, Ariya adopts the Japanese term iki, which is elegant and avant-garde; Starting at the front where there’s a grille reinvented for the EV era, followed by the sides of the car and down to the brake light blade.

The electric crossover adopts a kumiko geometric pattern front grille, which is inspired by Japanese handmade woodwork, as well as a luminous brand logo in the center of the grille. Similarly, the 2023 Ariya has LED front and rear lights.

inside

For the interior, Ariya offers a premium minimalist interior design, lounge type. The cabin is spacious, with noise-dampening materials and subdued lighting that can be seen in the doors, among Kumiko’s geometric patterns.

In addition, thanks to the location of the battery at the base of the hull, it results in mMore legroom and easy interaction between front and rear passengers.

Part of the Nissan Ariya’s technology can be seen through its dashboard. This panel lacks the buttons and switches found in conventional vehicles. The main climate control functions are integrated into the center stack in the form of tactile buttons.

These buttons react to touch and communicate through finger vibrations and a unique sound. The Ariya also features an electrically operated center console so users can customize the interior space to their liking.

In terms of connectivity, Ariya offers an entertainment unit with two 12.3-inch full-color screens. This wide waveform display allows the driver to easily access important vehicle information such as battery, range and navigation and navigate with a simple swipe.

Likewise, this model takes Nissan’s Intelligent Personal Assistance technology, which helps the driver stay informed, connected, and safe. It includes a voice recognition system that allows you to perform various commands such as setting the car’s temperature or searching for a radio station. Likewise, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay are included.

The Nissan Ariya is also equipped with Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology as standard. This suite of systems includes six active safety features such as Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking.

At the same time, an electronic pedal system is integrated, which allows the driver to start, accelerate and decelerate using only the vehicle’s accelerator pedal.