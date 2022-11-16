The new defender who will come to Chiva with Veljko Paunović I Closing Tournament 2023 Liga MX

The Guadalajara team is already working under the orders of the Serbian coach, who will analyze all his options to strengthen himself next season.

Chivas de Guadalajara continues their training in the early days of the pre-season With the aim of the Clausura 2023 tournament that will start in January, in which the strategist Veljko Paunović will begin to look at all his possibilities to strengthen himself through The best way or use the players you have at home to build your new team as soon as possible.

with return Ronaldo Cisneros, having not been definitively acquired by MLS’ Atlanta United, will have to report to Rebaño Sagrado It will be observed by the coaching staff for expectations to be met As one of the options in the center of the attack or give him an outlet to find housing under an existing contract.

And so it is with an injury José Juan Macías It is urgent for Chivas to find a lethal element in attack, where neither Angel Zaldivar nor Santiago Urmeno The required pieces were in this position, however, It will be the Serbian helmsman’s decision if he uses them as a substitute or decides not to go into his team’s plans.

Josicarlos van Ranken, Chivas’ new winger

But Cisneros isn’t the only return considered for Guadalajara, since right-back Josecarlos van Ranken. He also finished his loan with the Portland Timbers in MLS and has to return to Perla Tapatia where he could be considered and get a chance to stay in the team in Clausura 2023, in addition to being a position Where they only had Alan Mozo and Jesus Sanchez, who changed ownership throughout last season.

Right back Josecarlos van Ranken is another element in a similar situation as Cisneros, since he ended his relationship with the Portland Timbers, Also from the gabasha league, so it can Fill in the “Pauno” eye and take over the right side. Will they have a chance? It was part of what Grupo Reforma’s Sancadilla posted in his column.

