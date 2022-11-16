The National Museum of Natural Sciences receives a donation of 44 kinorhynches

Madrid, November 16 (European Press) –

The Invertebrate Collection at the National Museum of Natural Sciences increased its funds thanks to the donation of 44 microscopic preparations of kinorhynches or ‘mud dragons’, species in which they were hitherto unrepresented.

According to the journal Graellsia, the specimens correspond to 25 different species belonging to six families and 13 genera. Due to its marine nature, it is usually found on muddy soils where it can move thanks to the action of the special spines located in the front part of the body.

The amalgamated invertebrates were collected in 17 sites on the Spanish coast belonging to Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Community of Valencia, the Balearic Islands, Andalusia and the autonomous city of Ceuta; In the French region of Occitania.

The contribution of these kinorrincos, donated by Alberto González Casarubios, is intended to form a reference collection in the National Museum of Natural Sciences. According to the foundation, the lack of knowledge on the part of the public and many biologists about these marine animals makes them a rich item for said collection.