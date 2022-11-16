November 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The National Museum of Natural Sciences receives a donation of 44 kinorhynches

The National Museum of Natural Sciences receives a donation of 44 kinorhynches

Zera Pearson November 16, 2022 1 min read

Madrid, November 16 (European Press) –

The Invertebrate Collection at the National Museum of Natural Sciences increased its funds thanks to the donation of 44 microscopic preparations of kinorhynches or ‘mud dragons’, species in which they were hitherto unrepresented.

According to the journal Graellsia, the specimens correspond to 25 different species belonging to six families and 13 genera. Due to its marine nature, it is usually found on muddy soils where it can move thanks to the action of the special spines located in the front part of the body.

The amalgamated invertebrates were collected in 17 sites on the Spanish coast belonging to Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Catalonia, the Community of Valencia, the Balearic Islands, Andalusia and the autonomous city of Ceuta; In the French region of Occitania.

The contribution of these kinorrincos, donated by Alberto González Casarubios, is intended to form a reference collection in the National Museum of Natural Sciences. According to the foundation, the lack of knowledge on the part of the public and many biologists about these marine animals makes them a rich item for said collection.

See also  Adaptive Biotech founders join Life Sciences SPAC; New education technology executives; And more - EzAnime.net

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Ultraviolet Medicine held the 4th Radiology Conference – Universe – Ultraviolet News System

November 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Opening of the 49th District Education and Science Fair: 285 research papers will be presented

November 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Why do we take luxury so seriously in companies? Press -HR

November 15, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

The Artemis I mission takes a historic leap for NASA’s lunar program

November 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

What are the investigations against Donald Trump? Can he still be president?

November 16, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

The National Museum of Natural Sciences receives a donation of 44 kinorhynches

November 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Controversy and turmoil in Qatar: Security men threatened a team of television journalists to destroy their camera

November 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis