June 16, 2022

The National Guard will travel as a guarantee for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Phyllis Ward June 16, 2022 2 min read

Mexico City /

Mexico will be present at FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Not only with him National Choice and his hobby, but according to Qatar’s ambassador In our country, you will also do this with law enforcement agencies.

Mohammed Al-KuwariQatar delegate Mexicohe said after meeting with Marcelo EbrardForeign Minister An National Guard It will support the provision of security to more than 1.7 million prospective fans and tourists in the Middle Eastern country.

The counselor was talking about itBecause They want to send security to help the Mexicans who are there. It will be the National Guard. I still don’t know what it would be like,” he said in comments compiled by ESPN.

The diplomat added that this would be part of a test to organize World Cup 2026in which Mexico Will act as the host with United States and CanadaTen matches were hosted during the exhibition.

“I’m a sailor and All exams are exercises For future occasions and what you want to do Mexico in Qatar is to do it later in the 2026 World Cup.”

According to ESPN, there is a document that allows free transit through Mexican territory for organizers Globalismas well Disposition of the armed forces and intelligence servicesas well as police in uniform and irregular for FIFA purposes.

Mexico assures FIFA that it will seekAt Mexico’s own expense, The Application For all security measures and the necessary protection in connection with the organization and conduct of the competition and competition-related events.

