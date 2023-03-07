The Mystery of the Strange Sound Made by a Chinese Astronaut in Space

Yang Liwei made history as China’s first astronaut into space. His first mission, carried out in 2003, brought recognition, but according to him, it piqued the interest of the scientific community for an unusual sound he heard during his space flight.

According to Liwei, in an interview with China Central Television, he was on board when he heard a strange sound millions of kilometers from the Earth’s surface.

“It didn’t come from outside or inside the spaceship, but it sounded like someone hitting an iron bucket with a wooden hammer on the body of the spaceship.”Also a military pilot report.

Related topics

Yang, who later became a colonel in China’s air force, took off on October 15, 2003 from the Jiuquan base in the Gobi desert between northern China and southern Mongolia.

(Also Read: This Is The First Golf Game In History To Be Played On The Moon).

Aboard the Shenzhou 5 capsule, he circled the Earth 14 times before landing as the hero of a historic feat for his nation, the third manned mission in space after the Soviet Union and the United States.

International media reported People’s Daily OnlineThe flight lasted for 21 hours, during which the astronaut traveled through space and captured certain sounds. When the knocking suddenly appeared, Livey decided to approach the ship’s hatch to try to identify the source of the noise. However, he had no luck.

When the flight navigator landed on Earth, almost a day later, he didn’t want to be skeptical. Instead, in an attempt to find an explanation for the sound, he explained the sounds to space program officials and tried to imitate them with instruments.

Although Livy did not hear the sound again, the astronauts on Shenzo 6 and Shenzo 7 did. “Before entering space, sound is a normal phenomenon, so there is no need to worry,” said the pilot. , according to the aforementioned media.

Aliens? Principles of Strange Sound



After Livy’s reports came to light, the scientific community scrambled to find reasonable answers. While some suggested that the sound could be caused by extraterrestrial activity, experts found more mundane explanations.

Special Journal ReverseFor example, Bustle, which is part of Digital Group, decided to visit NASA a few years ago to find out how common this type of noise is among American astronauts. Faced with this question, the company responded: “To our knowledge, there are no reports of such sounds.”

(Also read: Space alert: The day an astronaut floated unprotected.)

National University of Singapore (United States) aerospace engineering expert Prof Koh Ser Hiang told ‘BBC Mundo’ that the sound was a response to Liwei’s spacecraft taking a physical hit. For his colleague Wei-Sheng Chow, the answer lay in the vessel’s expansion or contraction properties.

“(The sound) could be a result of the expansion or contraction of the ship, especially since its external temperature can change significantly once it enters orbit,” Soh explained to the aforementioned media.

It wasn’t until 2016 that Livey broke the silence and revealed another possible explanation for the noises he heard. In the middle of an event at a school in the eastern city of Ningbo, Zhejiang province.

(Option: Girl falls in love with an ‘astronaut’ and propels a rocket back to Earth).

According to the ‘China Daily’, when the astronaut left Earth for space, the shocks occurred as a result of a drop in air pressure that caused changes in the structure of the spacecraft. “I think it’s normal. It is important to carefully identify the cause,” Livey said at the time.

This theory caught the attention of space scientist Liu Hong, who agreed that the sound could come from deformations in the material on the inner wall of the space capsule caused by changes in pressure.

Together with the team of researchers, “a change in the capsule’s temperature will cause a change in air pressure, and The difference in pressure between the inner and outer walls of the capsule creates small deformations in the wall material, producing the sound THONG! Dang! Dang!

More news on EL TIEMPO

Yeferson Cossio raffles English scholarship followers, how to participate?

Is Lina Dezero Connected to ‘El Mindo’? Clues given by his followers

Bruce Willis’ wife’s desperate plea to paparazzi: “Don’t yell at him”

Digital Scope Writing

Time