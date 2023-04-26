April 26, 2023

The mysterious reason why the world’s oceans are warming this month more than ever

Phyllis Ward April 26, 2023 5 min read

According to preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the The average surface temperature of the ocean has been 21.1°C since the beginning of Aprilsurpassing the previous maximum of 21°C set in 2016.

This record is alarming to experts as they worry about the potential negative effects that could result from increased global warming, rising sea levels or even endangering marine life.

Terrible energy imbalance of the Earth

For its part, last week it published a study titled “Heat Stored in the Earth System 1960-2020: Where Does the Energy Go?” Shows that the The energy imbalance on Earth has increased in the past 14 years at the same rate recorded in the last 45 years.

This imbalance, the difference between the amount of energy from the sun that reaches Earth and the amount that returns to space, serves as a metric for assessing how the world is responding to the task of controlling climate change.

The study highlights that most The energy accumulated from the land entered the ocean, by 89%, The remaining global heat was transferred to Earth by 6%; for ice by 4%; 1% have already entered the atmosphere.
The study is published in Earth Systems Science Data, a leading open-access journal of Copernicus publications.

Karina von Schekmann, lead author of the study, notes that the reason for such a rapid and significant change has not yet been determined.

El Niño and La Niña as a possible explanation

Mike McFadden, a research scientist at Kinda, told the paper guardian what’s in La Niña phenomenon has been recorded in the past years For a long time, it was characterized by cooling in the tropics and central Pacific that suppressed surface temperatures despite an increase in atmospheric greenhouse gases.

However, this phenomenon which gives a cooling effect to global temperatures seems to be coming to an end.

See also  The PN manager claims to be satisfied with the agents' behavior

Experts predict that the El Niño phenomenon may increase hurricane activity in the Pacific Ocean

During El Niño periods, ocean temperatures in those regions are warmer than normal and global temperatures rise. According to NOAA data, the second The highest average ocean temperatures globally coincided with El Niño which ran from 2014 to 2016.

However, Alex Sen Gupta, associate professor at the University of New South Wales’ Climate Change Research Centre, said satellites showed that on the surface of the ocean, Temperature increases have been “almost linear” since the 1980s.

“What’s surprising is that the last three years have been very warm, even though we had La Niña. But now it’s even hotter and we’re getting what look like record temperatures.” guardian.

Reducing pollution can also make an impact

Other scholars have been cited by the site BBC They are also examining whether the Reducing pollution in shipping was also a factor To raise the temperature of the oceans after the implementation of regulations in 2020 to reduce the sulfur content of fuel used by ships.

By reducing the number of aerosol particles emitted into the atmosphere, it also stopped helping reflect heat back into space, something that may have caused the oceans to heat up.

1/13

Video: “It could be something catastrophic” The United Nations warns of the disappearance of glaciers in Yosemite in the United States and Africa by 2050.

Walter Diaz/AFP via Getty Images

2/13

A new study released by the organization this week reveals that a third of all glaciers in UNESCO protected areas are on track to melt by 2050. The prognosis is grim: Even if emissions cuts begin to mitigate the effects of climate change, many of the world’s most famous glaciers are at risk. demise.

See also  Orlando's son Jorge Mira says his father's confessed killer is a danger to society

credit: Walter Diaz/AFP via Getty Images

3/13

1. Yosemite, California, United States Glaciers located in Yosemite National Park in California, is one such river. In the photo, Half Dome (Half Dome), one of the favorite points of mountain climbers who make tours of this place.

credit: Csondy / Getty Images

Click here to continue the exhibition

MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

4/13

2. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania Ice accumulated on glaciers on Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is also at risk. The place’s disappearance of snow is one of the fastest: researchers estimate that the ice at its summit (more than 5,800 metres) will be gone by 2035.

credit: MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images

Pierre Tissot/AFP via Getty Images

5/13

3. Monte Marmolada, Italy Mount Marmolada, which rises to 3,343 meters and is located in northeastern Italy, has glaciers that are also the subject of the study. Parts of the glacier collapsed in July due to the high temperatures in Europe in 2023. The resulting avalanche killed six people.

credit: Pierre Tissot/AFP via Getty Images

6/13

4. Yunnan, China The glaciers located in the Yunnan region, a mountainous region in southwest China, are the ones with the highest mass loss since 2000 of the entire study: 57.2%, which means they are also the ones that are disappearing the fastest.

credit: Premiges / Getty Images

Click here to continue the exhibition

Rafael_Wiedenmeier/Getty Images/iStockphoto

7/13

5. Tenshan, Kazakhstan The effects of climate change have also been felt in the western mountainous region of Tenshan in eastern Kazakhstan. The glaciers here have shrunk by 27% since 2000.

See also  The closure of the Francisco Penado Bridge is causing a blockage and dissatisfaction with drivers again

credit: Rafael_Wiedenmeier/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Polecki/Getty Images/iStockphoto

8/13

6. Monte Perdido, Spain and France Monte Perdido (or Monte Perdue), located in the Pyrenees mountain range, on the border between Spain and France, is another place with endangered glaciers.

credit: Polecki/Getty Images/iStockphoto

kovgabor79/Getty Images/iStockphoto

9/13

7. Los Alerces, Argentina The glacier in Los Alerces National Park, part of the Northern Patagonian Reserve and close to the Argentine border with Chile, is the second in the world to have lost the largest mass since 2000: 45.6%.

credit: kovgabor79/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Click here to continue the exhibition

Que Aquista/Getty Images/iStockphoto

10/13

8. Huascaran, Peru Glaciers in Peru’s Huascaran National Park have lost 15% of their mass since 2000. “This report is a call to action,” FAO Director-General Audrey Azoulay said when introducing the report.

credit: Que Aquista/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shunyu Fan/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Eleven/13

9. Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park, USA-Canada The glaciers in this park, located on the border of Montana and the Canadian province of Alberta, have lost more than a quarter of their size in just 20 years.

credit: Shunyu Fan/Getty Images/iStockphoto

rudi_suardi/Getty Images/iStockphoto

12/13

10. Te Wahiponamu, New Zealand This is Franz Josef, which is located in Te Wahiponamu, New Zealand. The glaciers in the area, whose name means ‘place of green stone water’ in Māori, have lost a fifth of their size since 2000.

credit: rudi_suardi/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Click here to continue the exhibition

13/13

Tremors recently recorded at the summit of Mauna Loa, Hawaii, alerted experts and authorities and had residents prepare for a possible eruption. Catch up on the latest news on Univision.

